Last month, the East Contra Costa Fire Protection District (ECCFPD) fire board adopted a new prevention permit fee schedule.
“In March 2020, the fire board unanimously passed an ordinance for an adjustment in fire prevention fees,” said ECCFPD Fire Board President Brian Oftedal. “The fire board considered an extensive amount of data from an engineer’s report, prior to making our decision and also held a public hearing. After review of the material and with no correspondence or public comment, the board moved forward with the recommendations for the adjustment in the fee schedule.”
The need to update fire prevention inspection fees became evident to ECCFPD leadership in late 2018 when the contract with the Contra Costa Fire Protection District (ConFire), which was performing these services in East County, expired and the responsibility reverted to ECCFPD. According to ECCFPD Fire Marshal Steve Aubert, who heads the district’s Fire Prevention Bureau (FPB), the fee schedule in place when the contract with ConFire expired was already outdated.
“As far as permit fees go, the last time that those fees were evaluated and touched was 2010, so they’re a decade old,” he said. “At that time, it was ConFire’s current fee schedule that they had that was being adopted out here in East Contra Costa.”
The collection of fees for fire prevention service is intended to offset the cost of providing the service. The bureau should create neither income nor expense for the district.
“In order for us to justify as a prevention bureau, we need to remain cost neutral as much as possible,” Aubert said. “We had to go through an engineer’s study as well for how much it would cost us to perform the services for a prevention division. In doing that, we looked at the different fees and spread those appropriately and proportionately across the different permits and service we provide.”
Inspection of new construction is an FPB responsibility, but the cyclical nature of construction can make it difficult to plan and staff appropriately over the long run, a fact that the ECCFPD has addressed by using contractors to perform new construction inspections.
“The ebb and flow of new construction is significant,” Aubert said. “We are establishing the bureau based on the fundamentals that our current internal people will be focusing their main attention on existing occupancies. We can weather the tide of new construction with the contract side of the house handling new construction and plan review until we get to the point where we’re comfortable enough to bring that level of service inside our bureau.”
ConFire had performed inspection duties for the district since ECCFPD’s inception in 2002. After the 2016 Ghost Ship fire in Oakland, ConFire put added emphasis on inspections within their district and they opted to not renew the contract with ECCFPD. The contract expired in late 2018, and the obligation reverted to ECCFPD.
Aubert was brought on board from ConFire in May 2019 and charged with developing a prevention bureau. The responsibilities of the FPB include the inspection of existing structures, inspection of new construction and conducting fire investigations. The volume of new construction inspections can vary with the economy, but Aubert said there are approximately 200 buildings in the district that require an annual or biennial inspection. These include structures such as schools, hotels and residential care facilities.
Coinciding with the completion of the fee study, the prevention bureau has expanded in recent weeks. Two fire inspectors have been hired. One inspector came from the ECCFPD’s operations division, while the other moved from the Tracy Fire Department. A fire permit technician joined, also from the Tracy Fire Department.
“Having a Fire Prevention Bureau is more critical than ever,” Oftedal explained. “The FPB is not only responsible for building inspections and vegetation management, but they also are responsible for community risk reduction. With only three fire stations open in East Contra Costa, the prevention bureau staff is critical in preventing fires and reducing risk before a critical event can even happen.”
For more information about the East Contra Costa Fire Protection District, visit www.eccfpd.org.
