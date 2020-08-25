East Contra Costa Fire Protection District (ECCFPD), the local fire agency serving Brentwood and Oakley Discovery Bay, Bethel Island, Knightsen, Byron, Marsh Creek, and Morgan Territory announced today, that they are bringing to the District a leading high-tech wellness solution to support the mental health and well-being of your firefighters.
Fire Chief Brian Helmick stated, “With only three stations out of the six we should have today, our firefighters are responding to more calls during their shift.” In a partnership with Cordico, “Our firefighters will now have a powerful and easy to use wellness tool in the palm of their hands,” Chief Helmick further stated.
The ECCFPD's wellness app provides access to therapists, peer support, and the leading firefighter wellness solution available nationwide offering confidential, in-hand, on-demand 24/7 access to 40+ modules on topics such as alcohol, depression, emotional health, family support, financial fitness, mindfulness, psychological first aid, sleep optimization, and stress management.
Dr. David Black, CEO of Cordico emphasized, “No one should ever feel blocked from accessing help at times of need due to their schedule or location or concerns about confidentiality, and that is especially true for our public safety personnel who dedicate their professional lives to responding to others’ emergencies”.
The ECCFPD will roll out their new Cordico wellness app on September 1, 2020.
Cordico proudly serves hundreds of organizations and is the nationally recognized leader in first responder wellness. The Cordico Fire Wellness Solution provides 24/7/365 confidential support for fire personnel and places the most comprehensive and trusted wellness resources directly into the hands of fire fighters so that high-quality, customized wellness support is available ondemand at the push of a button.
Learn more at www.eccfpd.org or www.cordico.com/fire
