Officials haven't announced when the station, the district's fifth, will open.
“I appreciate the efforts of Congressman McNerney and Senator Padilla to ensure that we have necessary facilities needed to provide adequate levels of fire and emergency medical services to the community,” said Brian J. Oftedal, president of the fire district’s board, in a press release.
While the district’s strategic plan identifies a current need for six fire stations, the ECCFPD operates only three while serving a population of more than 128,000 in the cities of Brentwood and Oakley, and unincorporated communities of Discovery Bay, Bethel Island, Knightsen, Byron, Marsh Creek, and Morgan Territory.
Construction on the district's fourth station, which sits at the corner of East Cypress and Bethel Island Roads in Oakley, was completed in 2019. However, there has been no money to staff the station and make it operational. Now with the ECCFPD’s annexation by Contra Costa Fire Protection District (ConFire) is official, that could change as soon as July 1 when the annexation is complete. Funds from Measure X, approved by county voters in 2020, will cover the station’s staffing costs. Measure X is a 0.5% sales tax collected on the gross receipts on the sale of personal property across the county.
The annexation should also allow the aforementioned fifth station on Empire Avenue, between Grant Street and Amber Lane in Brentwood to open when it's ready.
“I would like to thank Congressman McNerney, Senator Padilla, Supervisor Burgis, the cities of Brentwood and Oakley, the Town of Discovery Bay, and our local professional firefighters of IAFF Local 1230 for their help in securing this important funding,” said ECCFPD Fire Chief Brian Helmick in a press release. “A new fire station in this portion of the county, where there are often severe winds, drought, and other extreme fire conditions, will help ensure that residents and taxpayers have appropriate public safety infrastructure in place in order to keep them safe. We have continued to work in securing any and all funding mechanisms to protect our communities and your firefighters alike.”
