The East Contra Costa Fire Protection District (ECCFPD) recently implemented a program to hire fire aides, and the program is expected to provide a variety of benefits to the district and the aides.
“Some time ago, we identified a need to have people running supplies and mail,” said ECCFPD Battalion Chief Ross Macumber. “Because of our staffing, we can’t have engine companies coming into administration to pick stuff up, or have on-duty crews running stuff to other stations. We really want our stations, as best they can, to stay in their own area. You just don’t need engine companies doing that kind of stuff. It’s not the best use of their time.”
The fire aide is a paid, part-time position, and the district recently filled the seven budgeted slots. The initial call for applications led to the district conducting approximately 40 candidate interviews. A panel discussion followed to determine which applicants would receive an offer. Macumber said that most of the aides were already on the path to a career in the fire service. Some are studying fire science at local colleges or working as volunteers with other districts. Many also participated in the regional occupational program (ROP) while still in high school. Two newly-hired aides have already returned to the ROP classrooms to share their experiences and help students understand how the fire aide program fits in the progression toward a position as a professional firefighter.
“We really designed this to be a job for a younger person who wants to get their foot in the door in the fire service; to start feeling what it’s like,” explained Macumber. “But also it’s to get some tasks done that we need on a day-to-day basis.”
Fire aide Justin Grima is no stranger to the ECCFPD. His father, Joe Grima, started as a paid on-call firefighter with the district in 2003, and was hired for a full-time role three years later.
“I want to pursue firefighting as a career,” said Justin Grima. “I saw the opportunity to get my foot in the door, and a good way to gain leadership and firefighting skills. I grew up with the department. I saw how much my dad loved the job, and I used to love visiting the fire station as a kid. It motivated me to try to become a firefighter, and I saw it as a good opportunity when they said they were going to start this program.”
In the event of a major incident after regular hours, aides can be called back to assist at an incident scene. Their principal role is to provide support and keep the firefighters on the fire line.
“They provide logistics support at these major incidents,” said Macumber. “They don’t get to pick up a hose line. They don’t get to do any mop up. Post-incident they help put things back to get our crews back in service faster.”
Oakley resident and fire aide Matt Wyatt is currently a volunteer firefighter at River Delta Fire District in Isleton. He saw the fire aide program advertised in a Facebook posting.
“I thought it was a really good opportunity to get my foot in the door for when they start hiring here, and also start getting experience with a larger department,” said Wyatt. “It’s very different from what I’ve experienced in the past. I definitely wanted to see the aspect of a growing department. So far, it’s really good. I really enjoy it.”
For the aides, they get daily exposure to firefighters, a detailed understanding of district operations and an opportunity to be mentored, all of which will help their goals of landing a job as a professional firefighter.
“As we’ve hired firefighters, we’ll see that on a resume and it does stick out,” said Macumber. “A lot of departments such as ours looks for that on a resume.”
The nature of the fire aide’s role leads to a relatively high turnover rate. ECCFPD Fire Marshal Steve Aubert said that the tenure of an aide is one or two years. To compensate for that, the district expects to move to a continuous hiring process early next year in which the district will allow candidates to apply at any time.
“The dream is to land a job as a firefighter, hopefully with our district, if the opportunity presents itself, or with a different district,” said Aubert. “Whatever we can do to help them in the process, we’re here to support them as much as they’re here to support us operationally with our daily tasks, too.”
Don't have a facebook account? Click here to add your comment to the story.