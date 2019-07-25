The East Contra Costa Fire Protection District (ECCFPD) is beginning the training of six new recruits, though these future firefighters won’t be the much-needed additions to the district’s firefighting resources.
Instead, the recruits are part of a plan to prepare for a spate of retirements expected to occur in the district over the next 12 to 24 months. Any firefighter over the age of 50 is eligible for retirement. Firefighter retirements often occur in March and the district could see waves of retirements in March 2020 and 2021. But because the district is prevented from asking if a firefighter plans to retire, it is difficult to determine the exact scope of the problem.
“Succession planning is not something we have done in the past, so it was critical for us to bring this extra personnel on to begin training now as to prepare for potential retirements in the next two years,” said ECCFPD Fire Chief Brian Helmick. “We did not want to run into the problem of someone leaving and not being able to fill the spot for 8-12 months while we went through a hiring process. When that scenario does happen, we backfill the open spot with overtime until someone is hired. We wanted to avoid that. We wanted these firefighters to be ready the minute one of our current personnel decides to retire from the job. Getting new recruits ready and trained takes time and we wanted to be ahead of the curve.“
Of the six recruits, four started in early July. They will be joined by two additional recruits in August. Due to limited resources, they won’t go through a formalized training academy as was the case when the district last hired new firefighters in 2016. These recruits will depend more upon on-the-job training.
“Unfortunately, at this time we don’t have the personnel or the facilities to get (a fire academy) completed,” said ECCFPD Battalion Chief Craig Auzenne. “So we are putting them on the engines for a six-month period where they’ll have what we consider their academy where we’ll be doing sign-offs. They’ll be shadowing (current firefighters). Day one they’re just going to be watching and observing. As they move through the six months, they will slowly get entered into the process of completing missions on scene. They’ll always be shadowed by somebody, whether it’s the captain, engineer or firefighter. They will not for the next six months be completing missions on their own.”
Knowing that training would be more real-world oriented than classroom-based, the district sought candidates with firefighting experience. New recruit Matthew Parslow from Santa Cruz served more than four seasons with Cal Fire, including two seasons during which he was part of an elite helicopter attack crew that battled the Carr, Camp and Mendocino Complex fires, among others. While working the Mendocino Complex Fire, Parslow met an ECCFPD crew who was working a crash-response detail at the helicopter base.
“This was the only place I applied,” said Parslow. “Ever since I got to work with these guys, I kind of had my sights set here if the opportunity popped up. I got really lucky. This was where I wanted to be. I got really lucky on that front. I’m really pumped to be here.”
The training methodology is, according to Auzenne, not optimal. A typical fire academy takes two or three months to complete. These recruits will instead invest six months. On-the-job training puts additional strain on the engine crews as they have the added task of providing training while completing normal operations. Some of the additional strain should be counterbalanced by the fact that all of the recruits have some level of previous experience.
“It’s not an ideal situation, but there’s two sides to it,” said Auzenne. “We’re not getting people that have got no experience. Matt (Parslow) worked for Cal Fire. He knows what he’s doing and he knows what needs to be done. It’s just a matter of now proving your skill.”
Despite the stringent requirements, the district received more than 100 applicants for the open positions. The pool was whittled down to the top 25 and each of those applicants received an interview. The hiring panel referred six applicants to Helmick who approved the hires after completing his own candidate interviews. After the recruits graduate from their training program, the will become probationary firefighters, referred to affectionately as “probies.” They’ll retain that designation for 18 months, which is standard in the industry. Upon successful completion of their probationary period, the probies will graduate to full-fledged ECCFPD firefighters.
“Like I said, (this approach) has got its benefits and it’s got its drawbacks,” said Auzenne. “Every situation is going to be different. It’s kind of the way we do it in the fire service, anyway. We know the basics and we make it happen when the incident comes down.”
Don't have a facebook account? Click here to add your comment to the story.