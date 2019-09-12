A press release was issued on Wednesday, September 11 by the East Contra Costa Fire Protection District regarding the agreement reached with the developer of the proposed Vineyards at Deer Creek development.
Below is the press release in its entirety:
The East Contra Costa Fire Protection District (ECCFPD) through its Governing Board of Directors has reached an agreement with developer GBN PARTNERS LLC (GBN) on the proposed Vineyards at Deer Creek development to mitigate fire and emergency services impacts on the fire district, as well as local residents, businesses and property owners in the District.
According to ECCFPD Fire Chief Brian Helmick, the agreement provides funding for a new fire station in Brentwood, equipment and personnel to mitigate the development’s impact on fire district service levels in the city of Brentwood, and critically needed additional fire services that will be available throughout the District’s 249 square-mile service area.
“This agreement is in line with the District’s mission and strategic plan,” said Chief Helmick. “And, it’s only the beginning of much more work that lies ahead between our fire district, the City of Brentwood, GBN and other public agencies tasked with providing local services in the area. The fact is, much work remains for all parties involved with this project. “
Fire District Board President Brian Oftedal agreed, adding, “Our Fire District faces two challenges when it comes to growth. One challenge is past growth that did not come with adequate funding to meet today’s (existing) emergency services demands. The other challenge is new growth arriving now or planned in the future. This agreement with GBN is helping our fire district address challenge #2, mitigating the impact of new development through responsible growth measures.
GBN’s property, known as the future site of its proposed “Vineyards at Deer Creek” residential community, is located on approximately 815 acres in eastern Contra Costa County, north of Balfour Road and adjacent to the City of Brentwood’s municipal boundary line. The site currently lies outside the City’s urban limit line. Pending approval of Measure L on the City of Brentwood local ballot this November (2019), the proposed project is projected to add approximately 2,400 residential homes to the Brentwood community once it is fully built out.
Brentwood voters will decide the future of the proposed development when they cast their votes on Measure L in the November 5, 2019 election. Meanwhile, As of January 1, 2019, ECCFPD continues serving the community without adequate funding to meet existing fire and medical emergency services demands. The District currently operates three (3) fire stations staffed 24/7 by three (3) firefighters each, for total of nine (9) firefighters on shift at any given time. The District responds to more than 7,700 calls a year that depend on approximately 9,600 fire engine responses. ECCFPD's master plan calls for a total (9) nine stations to adequately serve the community.
Don't have a facebook account? Click here to add your comment to the story.