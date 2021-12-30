The East Contra Costa Fire Protection District (ECCFPD) recently received more than $24,000 from the state after legislators allocated $100 million for special districts that either lost revenue or incurred unanticipated expenses as a result of the ongoing COVID-19 pandemic.
“COVID-19 has impacted us all and your fire district is not immune,” said ECCFPD Fire Chief Brian Helmick. “The additional cost in answering the calls for service has been significant. We’re extremely grateful for this support.”
Contra Costa County received $3,329,435 from the state’s Special District COVID-19 Relief Fund. The fire district applied for $125,000, but was ultimately awarded $24,296, said Steve Aubert, ECCFPD fire marshal and public information officer.
Among other special districts in the county that received allocations from the relief fund were the: Pleasant Hill Recreation and Park District ($1,314,137); Central Costa County Sanitation District ($996,177); Kensington Police Protection and Community Services District ($387,210); Rodeo-Hercules Fire Protection District ($276,087) and the Ironhouse Sanitary District ($4,066).
The ECCFPD is an independent special district, and as such it did not qualify for funding in a previous state program that was limited to cities and other municipalities. Special districts are agencies formed to deliver specialized services essential to a community’s health, safety and economy that are not provided by the other local jurisdictions. According to the California Special Districts Association (CSDA), independent special districts obtain their authority directly from the community they serve through a governing body that operates independently from other government agencies.
“We are continuing to go after every dollar that’s available, looking for every single opportunity,” said Brian Oftedal, president of the ECCFPD Board of Directors. “We are not just sitting here waiting for annexation (with the Contra Costa County Fire Protection District). Everybody’s plate is still overflowing with work, and we’re really trying to do whatever we can to ensure that we hand over a clean product.”
The CSDA led the effort to extend funding opportunities to special districts like the ECCFPD.
“A lot of special districts worked with the CSDA, and we met multiple times,” Oftedal said. “We had to go out with a lot of voices to ensure that special districts were included in the upcoming funding package, whatever it was going to be. There was a lot of collaboration, a lot of meetings and a lot of push to ensure that we were included. There was a lot of behind-the-scenes work to make sure that we qualified for whatever funding was available.”
As a result of that effort, the state’s 2021 - 2022 budget was amended by Senate Bill (SB) 129 and SB170 to extend eligibility for COVID-19 relief funding to special districts, and $100 million was made available for that purpose.
“Special districts are addressing our biggest statewide challenges, all at the local level,” said Neil McCormick, CEO of the CSDA. “We applaud Gov. Newsom and our legislature for recognizing this and responding to our requests for partnership. Special districts make a difference throughout California and this funding will make a difference in the communities special districts serve.”
The State Office of the Controller distributed funds to each county’s auditor-controller on Dec. 15. The counties have 30 days from that date to distribute the money to the qualifying special districts.
“The relief fund will pay us back for the expenses that we’ve been using,” Aubert explained. “That would include all the additional personal protective equipment that we’ve had to implement; the cleaning supplies and mechanisms and we’ve had a number of different people out due to COVID-19 exposures. That’s what it all goes back to is to try to offset all of those different costs that we’ve been incurring.”
