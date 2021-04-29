After a year-long delay, the East Contra Costa Fire Protection District (ECCFPD) received a $500,000 grant that was initially earmarked for the district in Oct. 2019.
Championed by Assemblymember Jim Frazier, D-11, the grant is the first step in establishing training facilities for the fire district. He presented a ceremonial check to ECCFPD officials during an event held at Station 53 in Oakley, Friday, April 23.
“I’m happier than they are,” Frazier said. “This means the world to me that I can be a part of their success, training and efficiency. Not only does this give the community a well-trained firefighting department, but it’s safety for them. It’s a really good opportunity for everybody.”
In remarks made during the ceremony last week, ECCFPD Fire Chief Brian Helmick noted that in the approximately 100-year history of fire service in East County, there have never been training grounds for new firefighters or existing firefighters who are advancing in the ranks.
“We have not been able to give you a controlled environment or dedicated training grounds to master the skills that ultimately go to the people that we serve,” Helmick said. “And today, and what Assemblymember Frazier has done – and the work that he has done – is that he is planting a seed that over the near future will work to remedy this historic issue that we have had.”
Each year assemblymembers have an opportunity to request money from the state’s general fund be allocated to high-priority initiatives in their district, Frazier explained. He submitted a single request aimed at helping the fire district build a training facility with funds from the 2019 budget. That request was approved and included in the passage of Senate Bill 109, which amended expenditures in the Budget Act of 2019. Before the grant could be distributed the COVID-19 pandemic took hold, and the outlook for the state’s budget came into question.
“I was alerted that we were successful,” Frazier said. “Then the pandemic hit, and they said that they were going to hold the money back because they didn’t know what kind of condition the state budget would be in going forward. We kept asking on a regular basis because we had made a commitment. Two weeks ago my legislative director called me and said that all the district has to do is invoice them and it’s done. I said, ‘I’ll call and make sure that invoice gets done.’”
The district has been engaged in discussions with the Ironhouse Sanitary District regarding the acquisition of property to build a multi-use training center. ECCFPD Battalion Chief Ross Macumber said that the pandemic has slowed down the pace of those conversations, but they are ongoing.
“The plan has always been that the training center would be built in phases,” Macumber stated. “So we wouldn’t build everything all in one shot because of the cost. It will just be a constant evolution.”
The projected cost and timing of construction are expected to become more clear as planning for the initiative progresses.
“Additional funding for the fire district is a huge win for the residents and businesses in East Contra Costa,” said Brian Oftedal, president of the ECCFPD Board. “For years, our firefighters have made due with training in parking structures, abandoned houses, parking lots or wherever they could find an opportunity. Now, they will be able to have a dedicated facility within our district to maintain their firefighting, rescue and emergency medical skills.”
The training center grant was not the only good news the ECCFPD received in April. The district also received a grant of $201,500 from the California Office of Emergency Services for the purchase of 22 portable radios.
Motorola, the manufacturer of the district’s radios, announced that they were discontinuing support of the units previously used by the district necessitating the purchase of a new generation of radios at a cost of approximately $9,000 each. In addition to being smaller and lighter, the new radios have improved technologies including GPS locators and Bluetooth functionality.
“I bought 10 radios last year out of the district budget because we were going to do 10 every year to replace what we needed,” Macumber said. “But now that we got this grant, we’ll be able to replace them all in one shot fully funded, which basically saves the district $201,000 over the next two years. It’s a huge win for us.”
