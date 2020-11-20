East Contra Costa Fire Protection District has been working closely with technology partner First Due to release Community Connect, an application focused on protecting residents and their property in the most effective way possible during an incident or major disaster. Community Connect is a secure, easy to use platform that allows residents to share critical information about their household in order to aid first responders and emergency service personnel to respond more efficiently and effectively; ultimately resulting in better incident outcomes.
Community Connect is completely voluntary and residents are individually able to decide which information they are comfortable sharing. Residents simply create a profile and enter critical property and occupant information which is then made available to public safety agencies at the time of dispatch. Data provided by resident's within Community Connect is 100% secure and is used only for the purpose of better serving the resident during emergency situations.
To learn more about the program and to create your profile, please visit East Contra Costa Community Connect.
About First Due:
First Due is on a mission to end first responder and citizen injuries due to a lack of information. First Due is focused on providing solutions for fire and EMS agencies and the communities they serve, all with the goal of ensuring optimal preparedness for disaster situations.
Learn more at www.eccfpd.org or https://www.firstduesizeup.com/
Don't have a facebook account? Click here to add your comment to the story.