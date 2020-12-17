The East Contra Costa Fire Protection District (ECCFPD) Fire Board recently took a step toward improving fire and rescue services in East County by consolidating operations with a neighboring agency.
The district’s board of directors voted unanimously Dec. 9 to contribute $30,000 to a joint feasibility study in partnership with the Contra Costa County Fire Protection District (ConFire) after reviewing a preliminary report completed last month. That study was authorized in September to determine if the economics of bringing the two agencies together were sound enough to warrant a more thorough review.
“The community deserves this,” said Brian Oftedal, fire board president. “This is a very small amount of money to figure out if (consolidation) is a true possibility. The community deserves us moving forward and not being a roadblock. The good majority of our residents want us to move forward with this study. The good majority of our residents believe that consolidation is the answer.”
The first phase of the study — completed by consulting company AP Triton — used an assumption that ConFire would add two fully-staffed fire stations to the district within 12 months of consolidation. The addition of two stations would represent an 67% increase in fire and rescue resources available to residents of East County.
ECCFPD operates three engine companies in its 249-square mile service area. Stations are located in Brentwood, Oakley and Discovery Bay. The district’s strategic plan, published in early 2018, identified a current need for six stations to adequately protect both residents and firefighters. Another three stations will be required to accommodate expected growth in the coming years.
While the two agencies have agreed to continue to study consolidation, the effort is not without challenges. Cash flow analysis completed in the phase one study determined that the cash flow is negative five years after consolidation. In the sixth year, which was as far as the preliminary study projected, ConFire would be more than $1 million in the red.
The phase one study was reviewed by the district’s finance committee — composed of directors Joe Young and Stephen Smith — prior to review by the full board. During the Nov. 16 finance committee meeting Young called into question a broad range of assumptions used by Triton in their analysis. However, both Young and Smith recommended that the study advance to the full board, and both voted to approve a continuation of the study.
“I did spend a couple of hours with the two fire chiefs going over my concerns,” said Young. “Just spending the time with them and getting acknowledgement that they understand the longer term impacts that need to be considered in the phase two (study), and understanding that the report as it stands is not everything. It’s a short-term cash flow picture. What it’s really saying is that we can operate these two additional stations by looking at short-term cash flow cost. There are long-term costs that are not being considered that will have to be considered in the phase two analysis.”
The phase one study also recommended that the district continue to pursue securing funding from Measure X, though it’s unlikely the board needed a reminder that allocation of funding from the measure is an open issue. Voters overwhelmingly approved the 0.5% countywide sales tax in November, and Young opined that approval was due in large part because it offered an opportunity to improve fire service in East County.
“To me, it’s not very hard to say, ‘While we’re studying consolidation, we’ll be providing at least enough funding to open a fourth station on a long-term basis,’” Young said. “I would expect Measure X to do at least that for East Contra Costa Fire. Everybody said, ‘Vote for this. We’re going to fix that problem.’ At a minimum, opening a fourth station helps that problem.”
Noting that revenue from Measure X will start to build in the second half of 2021, Mark Goodwin, chief of staff for Contra Costa County District 3 Supervisor Diane Burgis, said that a Measure X advisory committee will be convened. The committee will make recommendations to the board of supervisors regarding how the measure’s revenue should be distributed based on a needs assessment. The board of supervisors will make the final determination on funding allocation.
“We are supportive of moving forward with consolidation based on the initial feasibility study,” Goodwin said. “It is Supervisor Burgis’ intention that we get to the six stations that are operationally required for East County — part of that being through consolidation, and part of that being through Measure X.”
In the meantime, Triton is beginning work on the phase two study. They expect the effort to require six months to complete.
“I was excited to see that, at the end of the day, we all came together and made a unanimous vote to move forward with the stage two study,” Oftedal said. “I wasn’t expecting that after the finance committee meeting. There was a lot of deep-diving and tough conversation. I wasn’t quite sure that we were going to come together. But that’s the purpose of the finance committee — to really get in and ask the tough questions.”
