The East Contra Costa Firefighters Association served over 600 people and raised more than $5,000 at their first pancake breakfast in Brentwood, Thursday, July 4. The breakfast preceded the Brentwood Classic 4th of July Parade downtown, and the money raised will be used to support ailing firefighters, families of fallen firefighters and the effort to restore Jasper, a 1929 Seagrave fire engine and the first commercially-produced fire engine purchased by the City of Brentwood.
