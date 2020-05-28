As many East County nonessential businesses owners grapple with operating amid COVID-19 restrictions, they experience a flood of emotions while using every tool available to attract customers.
Most business owners reached by The Press this week expressed confusion over current county-imposed rules and general uncertainty or fear, but all professed a will to survive using any allowable means.
“Everybody’s hands are tied,” said Pete Jacoway, Downtown Brentwood Coalition president. “They just need to get creative.”
For the first time since mid-March, nonessential county retailers were allowed to reopen last week for curbside sales and other outdoor pickups, provided they implement a series of coronavirus-controlling measures.
Business owners say that step toward a semblance of normal is welcomed, but it still has its challenges. Drawing customers to the business is the real battle.
To achieve that feat, many are relying on out-of-the box-thinking and online tools.
Vicky Smith, owner of Rancho Co-Op, has launched a weekly “sip and shop” Facebook Live event, featuring games, prizes and an exclusive look at a selection of available merchandise.
She concedes that the online sales are “better than nothing,” but her business is treading just above the survival mark.
“There is no way to show everything (on Facebook),” Smith said, noting that she tries to showcase two items from each of her 30 vendors. “We hope like heck stuff sells on Wednesday for pickup on Thursday.”
Deborah Spinola, owner of downtown Brentwood’s Spinola Farm & Co. and a 20-acre ranch, has turned her business’s website and Instagram over to her daughters while scrambling to launch a Shopify account, analyzing what products to sell and shipping others.
She uses her 20-acre ranch to accommodate certain business elements, but trying to wade through operating regulations has been challenging, she said.
She’s only opened her downtown shop twice recently and has arranged for a few by- appointment visits.
“What we are doing is trying to shift to find out what we are allowed to do downtown and what we are allowed to do on our farm,” she said. “We are trying to get creative.”
Fellow downtown Brentwood business owners Randi Moser and Karen Berg of Alluv Place put their entire store online after shelter-in-place regulations forced their brick-and-mortar to close just a week after opening.
The business offered online purchasing and local pickup or delivery since the beginning of the shutdown.
“It wasn’t a choice of someday (putting the store online), it was survival,” Berg said. “We got to work putting all our time into putting the store online.”
While small-business owners try to maneuver through the turbulent times, many look around in disbelief.
Some question why big-box retailers like Walmart and Target are able to operate with large crowds in their stores, while small businesses are reduced to curbside operations. Others, especially in downtown Brentwood, say they would love to fully reopen, but with limited public events and current conditions, their in-person clientele base would be slim.
“There is nobody downtown,” Spinola said. “The only time you see people downtown is the farmers market. And it’s hard because you don’t know what the future is, either. So many people are buying online. Are they going to come back and shop?”
Dr. Chris Farnitano, Contra Costa County public health officer, hinted that officials are closely tracking key metrics — such as whether COVID-19 cases surge in the few weeks following relaxed regulations — that will dictate the time line for further changes.
In the meantime, local business and government leaders say they are sympathetic to the current state, with some entities stepping up to provide support.
Brentwood, Oakley and Contra Costa County all feature small-business resources on their websites.
“Our local businesses are both valuable to our economy and valued by our community,” Oakley Councilmember Claire Alaura said. “Through the continued patronage of our citizens and the barrage of social-media support, I hope our local businesses feel the support of our community and keep going through this temporary, but testing, time.”
Brentwood Councilmember Karen Rarey said she spent over a week personally calling restaurants to aid them and give the community an overview of what’s available.
Rarey and her fellow councilmembers also forwarded plans to discuss helping small businesses this week, which could include figuring out a way to safely expand restaurant seating outdoors; hosting a “Brentwood night out” event; or posting additional business-related information online.
“It could kind of jump-start their businesses,” said Bentwood City Councilmember Claudette Staton, alluding to the potential event.
For many business owners, however, the only help they need is a return to normal.
“Small businesses like us are suffering like crazy,” Smith said. “We are hoping things change in June.”
Don't have a facebook account? Click here to add your comment to the story.