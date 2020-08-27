Signs calling for exact change or credit-card payments have become a common sight in local businesses in Brentwood and across the country on the heels of a national coin shortage.
The Federal Reserve addressed the issue in a June 11 press release, noting the pandemic to have disrupted the supply chain, as coin deposits to the Reserve declined alongside a reduction in the U.S. Mint’s production due to measures intended to protect employees during the COVID-19 crisis. While the Federal Reserve indicated at the time of the release that coin productions would increase over the next few months, some businesses remain impacted by the shortage.
“The Federal Reserve is working on several fronts to mitigate the effects of low coin inventories,” wrote the release. “This includes managing the allocation of existing Fed inventories, working with the Mint, as issuing authority, to minimize coin-supply constraints and maximize coin production capacity, and encouraging depository institutions to order only the coin they need to meet near term customer demand.”
The Federal Reserve further called upon depository institutions to help replenish the supply by removing barriers to consumer deposits of loose and rolled coins.
The release continued to state that “although the Federal Reserve is confident that the coin inventory issues will resolve once the economy opens more broadly and the coin supply chain returns to normal circulation patterns, we recognize that these measures alone will not be enough to resolve near-term issues. Consequently, effective Monday, June 15, Reserve Banks and Federal Reserve coin distribution locations began allocating coin inventories. To ensure a fair and equitable distribution of existing coin inventory to all depository institutions, effective June 15, the Federal Reserve Banks and their coin distribution locations began to allocate available supplies of pennies, nickels, dimes and quarters to depository institutions as a temporary measure.
“The temporary coin allocation methodology is based on historical order volume by coin denomination and depository institution endpoint, and current U.S. Mint production levels. Order limits are unique by coin denomination and are the same across all Federal Reserve coin distribution locations. Limits will be reviewed and potentially revised based on national receipt levels, inventories and Mint production.”
Don't have a facebook account? Click here to add your comment to the story.