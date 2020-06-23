As businesses slowly move to open their doors across the county, owners are working hard to ensure safety protocols are met to keep employees and customers safe.
With East County residents ready and eager to eat at restaurants, get a haircut and generally escape from their homes, many restaurants have strived to create or enlarge outdoor dining spaces while keeping in compliance with state and county regulations.
Randy Tei, who owns Zephyrs Grill and Bar in Brentwood and Livermore, and Smith’s Landing in Antioch, said reopening his downtown Brentwood location has been a process.
“We got permission from the city as well as ABC (alcoholic beverage control) to temporarily put some tables outdoors, so we have nine tables,” said Tei. “Those tables have been busy, but it’s not like before; it’s only nine tables.”
Currently, the county’s reopening plan allows for indoor dining at partial capacity to open on July 1. In preparation, Tei has removed many of his tables to allow for greater distancing, and eliminated tablecloths, as current regulations say these cannot be placed on a table until guests are seated.
Zephyrs is not the only restaurant setting up temporary outdoor dining and revising its tablescapes. At Oakley’s Black Bear Diner, vice president Derrick Augustine said his restaurant has appropriated a section of its parking lot for outdoor dining.
“We moved some of our tables from inside to the parking lot between us and the police department,” said Augustine, adding every effort had been made to ensure social-distancing rules were met. “The community support has been amazing. It was a struggle and a challenge to have the diner closed and lay off employees, and it has been a joy to bring them back.”
Augustine added the diner has a timer set to ring every 30 minutes, signaling employees to wash their hands and change their gloves. All tables are sanitized after each use.
In Discovery Bay, Steve Fagalde of the DB Steakhouse has used his restaurant’s outdoor space to create dining areas and even included some socially distant live music.
“Customers have truly enjoyed what we’ve done outdoors,” Fagalde said. “We put a lot of new planters, new tables, new spaced-out outdoor seating all along the entire restaurant . . . the support from the community has been amazing.”
He further noted while he is prepared to open indoors, he will continue to focus on his outdoor dining.
Fagalde also spoke candidly about the struggle to offer his customers the same experience they were used to before COVID-19. Product costs have risen, and some items are more difficult to obtain than before, preventing him from offering a full menu.
In addition, Fagalde faces a challenge in staffing his restaurant. Like many restaurants in the area, the Steakhouse’s employees are not flocking back to waiting jobs. It’s uncertain whether this is due to easily obtained unemployment checks, a concern about the virus or something else entirely. But multiple eateries are offering jobs to previous employees and being refused.
Elaine Karadais has owned Cap’s Oak Street Bar and Grill since 1997. She said she and her staff are working hard to keep up with constantly changing regulations and customers who do not take them seriously.
“Things are going well with outdoor dining,” Karadais said. “One of the biggest challenges I’m having is we need people to cooperate with the restrictions of the county. Some are very firm about following the rules, and some aren’t.”
Cap’s has 22 tables set up for outdoor dining, and the restaurant has been busy during the lunch and dinner hours. Karadais said she is happy where she is right now and is in no rush to open for indoor dining.
“I’m waiting to see what the restrictions are before we decide to open,” she said. “We are doing so well with the outdoor dining and will be protected by the weather at least through October. I’m going to see what weighs out as financially smart.”
While business owners work to keep their environments safe and compliant, East County is ready to get out.
“I’ve been to multiple restaurants already,” said Brentwood resident Lori Myers. “Generally, you wear a mask to the table, then you can take it off . . . the experience was fine, I guess. The expected new normal.”
For information on what businesses are opening and when, visit https://bit.ly/thepressnet_Reopening.
For information specific to restaurants and the restrictions covering their openings, visit https://bit.ly/thepressnet_CountyGuidelines.
Zephyrs Grill and Bar is located at 613 First St. in Brentwood. For more information, call 925-418-4708.
Black Bear Diner is located at 3201 Main Street in Oakley. For more information, call 925-625-3555.
The DB Steakhouse is located at 2477 Discovery Bay Blvd. in Discovery Bay. For more information, call 925-513-3435.
Cap’s Oak Street Bar and Grill is located at 144 Oak St. in Brentwood. For more information, call 925-634-1025.
