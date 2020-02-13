With the primary election around the corner, residents of East County will have more to consider than simply choosing their presidential preference.
Contra Costa County overlaps into various districts, but the cities located in the eastern portion — Antioch, Brentwood, Discovery Bay and Oakley, along with unincorporated land in between — are part of Congressional District 9, Senatorial District 7, State Assembly District 11 and Supervisorial District 3. Those who reside within these boundaries should study the following candidates and measures prior to Election Day, March 3.
Federal
For the United States Representative (District 9), Jerry McNerney, Antonio ‘Tony’ C. Amador and William Martinek have thrown their hats into the ring.
“I’m running for Congress to fight for our farmers, our families, our water, our health care, our commuters, our veterans and for the lives we all deserve,” wrote Martinek in his candidate statement.
Currently holding the seat, McNerney is up for reelection.
“I’m seeking reelection to continue delivering results that strengthen our economy for middle-class families, protect Medicare and Social Security, keep our children healthy and ensure a clean environment for future generations,” stated McNerney.
Amador did not submit a statement.
State
At the state level, voters will choose a state senator and member of state assembly and vote yes or no on Proposition 13.
On the ballot for state senator (District 7) are Steve Glazer, Marisol Rubio and Julie Mobley.
Rubio, a health care provider, indicated health care, education and environmental protection to be among her key focal areas.
“Now I am running for state senate and putting my insight and experience to work for everyone in our district because we can do better,” Rubio stated.
As the current state senator, Glazer’s candidate page noted issues of importance to him, such as reducing gun violence and advocating for schools, working families, women, LGBTQ rights and the environment, among others.
The sole candidate running for Member of State Assembly (District 11) is Jim Frazier, who is seeking reelection.
Proposition 13 “authorizes bonds for facility repair, construction and modernization” at public schools ranging from preschools to universities. A vote of yes would allow the state to sell general obligation bonds in the amount of $15 billion to fund the modernization. This yes vote would also allow school districts and community colleges to issue local bonds, while placing limits on school districts to impose developer fees.
Those in favor of Proposition 13 argue it would improve state schools, remove harmful toxins present on campus and provide cleaner drinking water. Those in the opposition note that borrowing $15 billion is not only twice as expensive as paying for construction from the regular budget but that it will cost taxpayers $27 billion. To read more in depth on Proposition 13, visit https://bit.ly/37h9sFL.
County
At the county level, those running for supervisor of District 3 are Paul Seger and Diane Burgis, who is seeking reelection. Measure J Contra Costa Transportation Authority is also on the ballot for the county. If approved, the measure will levy a half cent sales tax to be collected from July 1, 2020 to June 30, 2055, for an estimated $103 million to go toward local transportation. Those in favor say the Contra Costa County residents need a reliable transit network, thus reducing congested highways. Opposition noted that the Contra Costa Transportation Authority already imposed a similar tax in 2004 without delivering on promises to ease traffic and emissions. To read more in depth on Measure J, visit https://bit.ly/2SmsWor.
Schools
Measure T for the Antioch Unified School District is another school modernization measure. A yes vote will allow the school district to issue $105 million in bonds at $7 million annually for 36 years. The favorable outlook for Measure T is that it will repair school facilities, improve safety, upgrade educational programs, all while leaving more money to attract and keep high-quality teachers. No opposing statement was issued. To read more in depth on Measure T, visit https://bit.ly/2SnaifS.
Central committees
A handful of interested candidates are running to the District 3 Central Committee, and voters will select four. Among them are Raymond Dapo Odunlami, Debra Vinson, Nichole Gardner, Thuy Daojensen, Tony Tiscareno and Warren Lutz.
For more information on the upcoming election, visit https://bit.ly/2HkpGDM.
