East County celebrating ‘Shop Small’ Saturday

The day after Black Friday officially kicks off the holiday shopping season, Friday, Nov. 29, East County will embrace Small Business Saturday Nov. 30.
Small Business Saturday was an idea begun by American Express in 2010 as a way to encourage people to support family-owned businesses in their communities while doing holiday shopping, reminding consumers they can play a big role in supporting those in the area where they live.
Here are some events East County will hold to encourage its residents to get out and enjoy their community while supporting local business in their holiday shopping.
Brentwood
• Downtown Brentwood Winter Wine Stroll
The Downtown Brentwood Coalition and the Contra Costa County Winegrowers Association present the third annual Winter Wine Stroll from 1 to 5 p.m., kicking off at Del Sol Energy, 225 Oak St. at 12:30 p.m. Stroll historic downtown Brentwood’s businesses and do some holiday shopping while enjoying wine and tasty treats. Tickets are $30 per person and include wines from local vineyards, a logo wine glass and wine tote. Designated drivers’ food tasting tickets are $10. This event will go on, rain or shine. For more information or to purchase tickets, visit www.bit.ly/brentwoodwinestroll.
• Sip N Shop
Hannah Nicole Vineyards & Winery will host more than 25 small business vendors and their crafts under one roof from 11 a.m. to 4 p.m. at 6700 Balfour Road. Sip on a glass of wine while you shop and enjoy live music by rock-country artist Toree McGee, raffle prizes, a food truck and more. This event is free to attend, and no reservations are needed. For more information, visit www.bit.ly/brentwoodsipnshop.
Byron
• Fourth annual Holiday Sip and Shop
Campos Family Vineyards will host its fourth annual Holiday Ship and Shop with more than 30 vendors from noon to 5 p.m. at 3501 Byer Road. This event is family friendly and has something for everyone. There will be food trucks, face painting, balloon bending, wine, laser tag, and DJ Steve Hanson will play all your favorite holiday hits. Raffle prizes will also be awarded, and all proceeds will benefit nonprofit organization Together We Rise (TWR) to support children in foster care. For more information about TWR, visit www.togetherwerise.org. This event is free, and tickets are not required. For more information, visit www.bit.ly/byronsipnshop.
Oakley
The City of Oakley’s Economic Development Division will help promote Small Business Saturday by printing out customizable posters for businesses to display in their window. “With such a large percentage of our businesses in the small business category, we’re always looking for ways to promote them to the community,” said Economic Development Manager Dwayne Dalman.
Participating businesses in Oakley are: Black Bear Diner; Buon Appetito Restaurant; Mr. Pickles Sandwich Shop; La Costa; Grocery Outlet; Ace Hardware; Hook, Line & Sinker; Guanatos Ice Cream; Vida Nail Spa; Taquiza Limon; Great Clips; Sabrina’s Pizzeria; Polar Bear Rolled Ice Cream; Los Charros; Savor House; Giant Donuts; Designer Cuts; Oakley Super Beauty Store; Providence Bar & Eatery; Muddy Paws Grooming; Les Schwab Tire Center; Lone Tree Carpets; Mabuhay Asian Store; House of Beauty; Tu Jalisco Mexican Restaurant; Two Amigos Western Work Wear; Guepardo Industrial Safety Footwear; True Edge Barber Shop; Oakley Bistro; and Tortas Ahogadas. Further interested businesses can participate through a partnership with American Express at www.bit.ly/oakleyshopsmall or by contacting Dwayne Dalman at dalman@ci.oakley.ca.us or 925-625-7006.
