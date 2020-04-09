With the shadow of COVID-19 looming over the world, local municipalities are weighing the impact in more ways than one.
In the height of the crisis and with state of emergency declarations disseminated to the public, city managers in East County are also looking at the financial impact of the virus while working in the capacity of emergency services directors. But at this time, fiscal projections for Brentwood, Oakley and Discovery Bay remain as uncertain as the shelter-in-place ending date.
“This crisis will impact all Oakley residents and businesses in some way,” Oakley City Manager Bryan Montgomery said. “The city’s revenues will also be impacted, including reduction in sales tax revenues, user fees, development fee revenue, state-transferred roadway funds and some eventual impact on property tax revenues.”
As Oakley, Brentwood and Discovery Bay are regions with smaller populations, they obtain health services through the county, meaning medical services will not put much of a dent in their budgets as they do in larger cities like Berkeley and San Francisco, which have their own public health services. For example, whereas some cities in the Bay Area have secured hotels for the medically fragile or homeless, Contra Costa County is transforming a portion of the Antioch Fairgrounds to serve as a medical facility.
“The city’s emergency operations plan does have contingency plans for shelters and other refuge sites that may come into play if this crisis really gets out of control,” Montgomery said. “Those who are homeless or medically fragile and aren’t sure what to do should call 2-1-1, and they will receive assistance.”
Right now, the fiscal punch hits heavier in lost revenue.
“We are still reviewing estimates, but it is hundreds of thousands of dollars that won’t come in this current fiscal year that ends on June 30, and we’ll likely see more impact on next fiscal year, depending on how the crisis plays out,” Montgomery added.
Brentwood City Manager Tim Ogden noted his municipality met with its sales tax consultants this week to assess the latest projections.
“The sales tax figures for the next six months are estimated to be down in the auto dealerships, construction, fuel and service stations, retail and restaurants industries,” Ogden said. “The city’s budget presentation in May will reflect these estimates. Meanwhile, some personnel recruitment and nonessential expenditures are on hold until further notice to start reducing expenses in anticipation of the recession.”
For the small Town of Discovery Bay, which also relies on the county for health and social services, General Manager Mike Davies reported the financial impact from COVID-19 to be about $2,500 thus far.
“However, if the shelter-in-place and social-distancing requirements continue through the summer, there will be additional financial losses due to recreational programming cancellations,” he said.
Late last month, Brentwood and Oakley officials declared a state of emergency to give city managers authority to take certain actions without the formal approval from their respective councils, though any expenditures or actions would see review by the council at a later date.
Oakley formally declared its state of emergency on March 17.
“Of course, we have taken a number of emergency actions to align city staff and to address the county health officer order,” Montgomery said. “Fortunately, none of those actions have led to any real large expenditures at this time. More of concern is the number of our residents not able to work and businesses suffering due to the crisis.”
