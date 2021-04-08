The following is a selection of recent law enforcement activity.
March 24, 12:15 a.m. Someone brandishing a weapon occurred at Streets Of Brentwood on Sand Creek Road.
March 24, 7:20 a.m. A residential burglary occurred on Country Court. A caller reported an unfamiliar subject leaving his caller's motor home.
March 24, 9:46 a.m. A case of petty theft occurred on Griffith Lane. All mailboxes were broken into on Court.
March 24, 5:50 p.m. A suspicious circumstance occurred at Westmont Of Brentwood Senior Living on John Muir Pkwy.
March 24, 9:36 p.m. A suspicious person was reported on Baird Circle.
March 8, 12:01 a.m. A traffic stop was conducted at Bridgehead and Main.
March 8, 12:26 a.m. A traffic stop was conducted at Bridgehead Road and Wilbur Avenue.
March 8, 1:31 a.m. A service to citizen was performed on 1400 Block Main Street.
March 8, 6:47 a.m. An auto burglary was reported at 5000 Block Daffodil Drive.
March 8, 7:01 a.m. A public nuisance was reported on Neroly Road and Placer Drive.
March 8, 7:36 a.m. A tow was requested on 5300 Block Live Oak Avenue.
March 8, 7:48 a.m. A patrol was requested to Crockett Park Oak.
March 8, 7:56 a.m. A service to citizen was performed at Creekside Park.
March 8, 8:00 a.m. A suspicious vehicle was reported at Neroly Road and Placer Drive.
March 8, 8:04 a.m. A service to citizen was performed at Summer Lake Park.
March 8, 8:05 a.m. A service to citizen was performed at Neroly Road and Empire Avenue.
March 8, 8:21 a.m. A service to citizen was performed at Summer Lake Park.
March 8, 8:26 a.m. A service to citizen was performed at Rite Aid.
March 8, 8:55 a.m. A suspicious circumstance was performed at the Oakley Police Department.
March 8, 9:08 a.m. An illegal parker was reported at Neroly Road and Placer Drive.
March 8, 9:19 a.m. A service to citizen was performed at 800 Block Chianti Way.
March 8, 9:24 a.m. A suspicious subject was reported behind Lucky’s.
March 8, 9:55 a.m. A welfare check was performed at an unavailable location.
March 8, 10:10 a.m. A shoplifter was reported on 3100 Block Main Street.
March 8, 10:15 a.m. A public nuisance was reported on 3000 Block Torre Ramel Lane.
March 8, 11:42 a.m. Someone brandishing a weapon was reported at Rite Aid.
March 8, 11:56 a.m. A service to citizen was performed at 1200 Block Poplar Drive.
March 8, 11:58 a.m. A patrol request was made at 2900 Block Vine Hill Road.
March 8, 12:43 p.m. An illegal parker as reported at 500 Block Freemark Lane.
March 8, 12:43 p.m. A service to citizen was performed at the Oakland Police Department.
March 8, 12:51 p.m. A patrol request was made on 100 Block Willowrun Way.
March 8, 12:59 p.m. Harassment was reported on 5600 Block Daffofil Drive.
March 8, 1:51 p.m. A service to citizen was performed on 200 Block Ohara Avenue.
March 8, 1:56 p.m. A service to citizen was performed on 1400 Block Drake Court.
March 8, 2:11 p.m. An illegal parker was reported on 500 Block Freemark Lane.
March 8, 2:17 p.m. An accident was reported on Laurel Road and Mercedes Lane.
March 8, 2:41 p.m. A service to citizen was performed in Lucky.
March 8, 2:59 p.m. A service to citizen was performed on 4700 Block Lucchesi Court.
March 8, 3:01 p.m. A service to citizen was performed at the Oakland Police Department.
March 8, 3:36 p.m. A public nuisance was reported on 500 Block Freemark Lane.
March 8, 3:44 p.m. A patrol request was made on Laurel and Empire.
March 8, 3:54 p.m. A security check was performed at Orchard Park Elementary School.
March 8, 4:03 p.m. A suspicious subject was reported at Eagle City Mobile Homes.
March 8, 4:11 p.m. A traffic stop was conducted on Main Street and Laurel Road.
March 8, 4:50 p.m. A service to citizen was performed at 2000 Block Main Street.
March 8, 5:26 p.m. A suspicious vehicle was reported on Gun Tree Road and Hagar Lane.
March 8, 5:58 p.m. A civil disturbance was reported on 1400 Block Teal Court.
March 28, 12:28 a.m. Possible shots heard on Nortonville Court and Nortonville Way.
March 28, 12:50 a.m. A suspicious circumstance was performed on G Street and West 4th Street.
March 28, 1:01 a.m. An assault occurred on West 6th Street and D Street.
March 28, 1:29 a.m. An accident was reported on Sycamore Drive and Dogwood Way.
March 28, 5:29 a.m. A security check was performed on West 10th Street and A Street.
March 28, 7:39 a.m. A burglary was performed on Lone Tree Way and Davison Dr.
March 28, 8:11 a.m. A stolen vehicle was recovered on East 18th Street and Highway 160.
March 28, 10:21 a.m. A family dispute was reported on L Street and Lemontree Way.
March 28, 10:48 a.m. A traffic accident occurred on Deer Valley Road and Prewett Ranch Drive. No injuries were reported.
March 28, 12:03 p.m. A case of petty theft was reported on G Street and Newbury Avenue.
March 28, 3:48 p.m. A burglary was performed on A Street and West 15th Street.
March 28, 4:46 p.m. An accident was reported on Sycamore Drive and L Street.
March 28, 5:19 p.m. A threat complaint was reported on G Street and West 12th Street.
March 28, 6:24 p.m. A burglary was reported at Madrid Lane and Madrid Plaza.
March 28, 10:34 p.m. An accident was reported at Hillcrest Avenue and Larkspur Drive.
March 28, 10:36 p.m. An assault occurred on Carla Court and Kendree Street.
March 29, 12:05 a.m. An alarm went off due to vandalism went off at A street and West Madill Street.
March 29, 12:36 a.m. A fire was reported on East 18th Street and A Street.
March 29, 3:16 a.m. A welfare check was performed at Goldcrest Way and Fawn Hill Way.
March 29, 6:26 a.m. A vehicle was vandalized on East 18th Street and St. Claire Drive.
March 29, 8:38 a.m. A stolen vehicle was recovered on Somersville Road and Highway 4.
March 29, 9:28 a.m. A stolen vehicle was recovered on West 11th Street and G Street.
March 29, 9:38 a.m. A vehicle was vandalized on Longview Road and Kalama Road.
March 29, 9:50 a.m. A case of vandalism occurred on A Street and East 18th Street.
March 29, 9:58 a.m. A welfare check was performed at Hemingway Drive and Blythe Drive.
March 29, 12:43 p.m. A case of identity theft was reported on Fitzuren Road and G Street.
March 29, 1:08 p.m. A physical dispute was reported on Spanos Street and Linden Way.
March 29, 2:29 p.m. A vehicle theft occurred on L Street and West 3rd Street.
March 29, 3:34 p.m. A traffic stop occurred on Baramouth Drive and Carpinteria Drive.
March 29, 4:57 p.m. A suspicious vehicle was reported on Somersville Road and Delta Fair Boulevard
March 29, 5:55 p.m. An alarm went off due to a burglary on Sycamore Drive and Dogwood Way.
