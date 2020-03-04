Ballots are in for the 2020 primary election, and while precincts were not 100% reported as of press time, preliminary figures and general insight to the overall results are available.
Among Contra Costa County’s 657,273 registered voters, 176,840 cast their ballots. In the eastern portion of the county — Antioch, Brentwood, Discovery Bay and Oakley, along with unincorporated land — votes determined candidates for Congressional District 9 and 11, Senatorial District 7, State Assembly District 11 and Supervisorial District 3 and 5.
Federal
For the United States Representative (District 9), Jerry McNerney, Antonio C. “Tony” Amador and William Martinek were on the ballot. McNerney, who was up for re-election, came away with 57.44%, Martinek received 21.77% and Amador received 20.80%.
Covering a portion of Antioch, congressional District 11’s resulting primary candidates were Mark DeSaulnier (68.50%), Michael Ernest Kerr (6.63%) and Nisha Sharma (24.86%).
State
At the state level, voters were tasked with selecting a state senator (District 7) and a member of the state assembly (District 11), in addition to deciding whether to pass Proposition 13.
Steve Glazer came away with 48.78%. Julie Mobley received 29.82%, and Marisol Rubio secured 21.40%.
Glazer said his main concern will be the issues people are most concerned about, which are education, housing and transportation.
“Those touch each of our lives in important ways, and I’m looking forward to constructively advancing initiatives to improve each of those areas,” he said. “It’s been an honor to serve the community in the senate, and I’m encouraged by the primary election results.”
While Jim Frazier ran unopposed in his quest for re-election to the state assembly, and will return to his seat, 12 write-in votes came in for Debra Schwab, giving her 0.05% of the votes.
“I’m looking forward to continuing my fight for increasing support and funding for the special needs community and serving my constituents in every way possible,” Frazier said.
Proposition 13, which proposed to “authorize bonds for facility repair, construction and modernization” at public schools ranging from preschools to universities, was denied by a hair with 52.93% declining to pass it.
County
For District 3 Supervisor, Diane Burgis will return to her seat, coming away with 66.49% of the votes in a race against Paul Seger.
“First of all, I’m really grateful for this opportunity, and I want to thank all of the voters and those who supported my campaign,” said Burgis. “I feel like we’re seeing results — whether it’s more funding for services to opening up a homeless shelter to bringing more jobs to Contra Costa. We have a record here in Contra Costa County for protecting the Delta, and I’m excited and ready to continue to protect our Delta and fight the tunnel.”
Burgis expanded on her focus for the future, such as continuing to protect the Delta and completing the census to ensure the right representation and funding, but she also reflected on her term.
“We were able to keep Gov. Brown from going forward with the tunnels and that’s a significant accomplishment,” she said. “We expanded services, like eBart, which exceeded expected ridership. I’m also excited about the fact that we’re opening the Family Justice Center in East County, we expanded First Five services and we worked hard to approve ag policies to promote ag tourism … I’ve had the ability to help people be successful and make Contra Costa a more wonderful place to live, and that’s such a rewarding part of it, but I also think about what we’re building for the future.”
Supervisorial District 5 also spans portions of East County. For that district, Federal Glover took 48.96%, Gus S. Kramer secured 27.24% and Sean Trambley had 23.80% of the votes.
Measure J - Contra Costa Transportation Authority — which was set to levy a half-cent sales tax to be collected from July 1, 2020, to June 30, 2055, for an estimated $103 million to go toward local transportation improvements — was denied. Votes for “No” came in at 51.06%, while the “Yes” vote was 48.94%.
Schools
While the modernization measure of Proposition 13 didn’t pass at the state level, Antioch’s own Measure T narrowly slipped by with a 52.08% “Yes” vote. This measure is for modernization of the Antioch Unified School District, allowing the district to issue $105 million in bonds, at $7 million annually for 36 years, to repair school facilities, improve safety, upgrade educational programs and retain quality teachers.
Central Committees
Voters chose four candidates for the District 3 Central Committee. As of press time, the votes were stacked in the following order: Debra Vinson (22.13%), Nichole Gardner (19.19%), Tony Tiscareno (17.65%), Thuy Daojensen (15.12%), Warren Lutz (14.81%) and Raymond Dapo Odunlami (11.10%).
For additional information on other races and propositions, visit www.cocovote.us
