Almond Grove Elementary
(925-625-6720)
Thursday, Feb. 27, 2020
9:00 a.m. - 3:00 p.m.
Almond Grove Library
Registration packets will be available one week prior for parents to pick up. Please bring your student for kinder screening.
Gehringer Elementary
(925-625-7070)
Wednesday, Feb. 12, 2020
8:30 a.m. - 2:30 p.m.
Wednesday, Feb. 19, 2020
8:30 a.m. - 2:30 p.m.
Parent Liaison Room (next to library)
By appointment only. Please call to schedule an appointment and bring your student with you for kinder screening. Registration packets will be available one week prior for parents to pick up.
Iron House Elementary & Summer Lake Elementary
(925-625-6825)
Wednesday, Feb. 19, 2020
8:30 a.m. - 2:30 p.m.
Iron House Library
Call Iron House to schedule an appointment for Kinder for both schools and bring your student with you for kinder screening. (TK students do not need appointment and will not be screened; just drop in during those hours.) Registration packets will be available one week prior for parents to pick up.
Laurel Elementary
(925-625-7090)
Thursday, Feb. 20, 2020
8:30 a.m. - 3:30 p.m.
Laurel office
By appointment only. Please bring your student for kinder screening. Registration packets will be available one week prior for parents to pick up.
Oakley Elementary
(925-625-7050)
Friday, Feb. 28, 2020
9 a.m. - 2 p.m.
Oakley Elementary office
Registration packets will be available one week prior for parents to pick up. Please bring your student for kinder screening.
Vintage Parkway Elementary
(925-625-6800)
Monday, Feb. 24, 2020
1:30 pm - 4:00 pm
Thursday, Feb. 27, 2020
8:30 a.m. - 11:30 a.m.
Vintage Parkway Library
Registration packets will be available one week prior for parents to pick up. Please bring your student for kinder screening.
Children must be 5 on or before Sept. 1, 2020 to attend kindergarten for the 2020-21 school year. A child whose fifth birthday falls between Sept. 2, 2020 and Dec. 2, 2020 will be placed in a transitional kindergarten class.
The following documentation is required for kinder and transitional kinder registration:
Current immunization records
Birth certificate (Original only, no copies)
Two current and different proofs of residence (utility bills, escrow papers, property tax bill)
