East County law enforcement agencies were kept busy Saturday night with a handful of sideshows in various locations.
The illegal activity began at the intersection of West 10th Street and Auto Center Drive, where there were several vehicles doing donuts in the intersection and the parking lot of Arco Gas Station near the gas pumps.
There were over 100 vehicles and close to 200 spectators in this intersection, several blocking the path of patrol vehicles.
The spectators set off fireworks and at times threw fireworks at patrol vehicles and pointed high powered lasers at officers.
Mutual aid was requested and several officers from Brentwood, Pittsburg and the Contra Costa Sheriff’s Office responded to assist in dispersing the crowd.
Several vehicles continued to drive recklessly, and a vehicle nearly ran over an officer who was on foot. Antioch officers were able to stop a group of the vehicles with the help of the allied agencies.
Twenty subjects were issued citations and 21 vehicles were placed on 30-day tows from this scene.
The remaining group of vehicles entered Brentwood where the vehicles took over the intersection of Lone Tree Way and Highway 4.
Several vehicles made it into the City of Oakley and at approximately 1:09 a.m. Oakley officers had bottles thrown at them from occupants from a vehicle that fled back into Antioch.
Antioch officers located a vehicle that matched the description, and a traffic stop was attempted.
The vehicle fled from officers at a high rate of speed onto Hillcrest Avenue where it lost control and crashed.
The driver of that vehicle fled on foot and was caught by officers a short distance later.
The subject was arrested for an outstanding warrant and his vehicle was towed.
At approximately 1:32 a.m., more than 50 vehicles took over the intersection of Buchanan and Somersville roads and started another side show.
Officers responded to the area; however, the group continued the activity despite the presence of law enforcement.
After several minutes, the vehicles eventually dispersed in several different directions.
At approximately 2:32 a.m, Antioch officers responded into Pittsburg to assist with a large sideshow that resulted in several shots being fired by subjects in the side show.
Anyone with information is asked to call the Antioch Police Department at 925-778-2441 or Detective Bledsoe at 925-779-6884. Tipsters may also text-a-tip to 274637 (CRIMES) using the key word ANTIOCH.
