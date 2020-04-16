Shortages of personal protective equipment (PPE) have been a hallmark of the novel coronavirus pandemic since the SARS-CoV-2 virus took hold in the United States, and nowhere has the impact of that shortage been felt more acutely than in the hospitals on the front line of treating patients with confirmed COVID-19 infections and those suspected of being infected, referred to as a person under investigation (PUI).
Several nurses from a Contra Costa County hospital spoke to The Press about an inability to obtain PPE, specifically N95 respirators, from their employer. Fearing reprisal, the nurses have asked that their employer not be named.
“It’s been a total disregard for our health and safety,” said Monica Rizo, a registered nurse. “Their attitude has been one of, ‘shut up and do it.’ Certain managers have been very condescending and not very compassionate toward our feelings. We’re not about to be guinea pigs. I get it that we’re health care providers. But we didn’t sign up for this — to be thrown into the front line without any type of PPE.”
The discussion about PPE and the appropriate type of mask is complicated by a relative lack of consensus regarding how SARS-CoV-2, the particular strain of coronavirus that causes COVID-19 is transmitted from one person to another, and the language surrounding this discussion can get confusing.
At the center of the matter is whether the novel coronavirus is airborne or transmitted by droplets. Droplets are larger and heavier and can only travel a few feet from an infected person, hence the 6-foot social distancing guideline that is touted at every opportunity. A virus-laden aerosol is smaller, can linger in the air longer and travel farther than a droplet. The PPE protocol is different for droplets and aerosols, and at this time, there appears to be no definitive answer as to whether or not SARS-CoV-2 is an airborne virus.
The U.S. Centers for Disease Control and Prevention (CDC) states, “Current data suggest person-to-person transmission most commonly happens during close exposure to a person infected with the virus that causes COVID-19, primarily via respiratory droplets produced when the infected person speaks, coughs or sneezes. Droplets can land in the mouths, noses, or eyes of people who are nearby or possibly be inhaled into the lungs of those within close proximity.”
Anecdotal evidence of airborne transmission first appeared, as reported by CNN and other news sources, when 45 members of a Washington state choir became sick with COVID-19 after a March 10 rehearsal attended by 60 choir members. Of those infected, two died from the disease. An April 2 story by Dyani Lewis that appeared on the website Nature.com said that there is growing evidence that COVID-19 is airborne, but it could take years and cost lives before it is absolutely proven.
“In the mind of scientists working on this, there’s absolutely no doubt that the virus spreads in the air,” said Lidia Morawska, an aerosol scientist at the Queensland University of Technology in Brisbane, Australia. “This is a no-brainer.”
An airborne disease requires a more stringent protocol to protect both health care workers and patients, and part of this protocol is the use of an N95 respirator. The spread of a droplet-based disease can be controlled with a surgical mask. CDC states that any cloth face covering that is not certified by the U.S. Food and Drug Administration as a surgical mask is not considered PPE as their ability to protect the wearer is unproven.
“No nurse should be begging for a mask, an N95,” said a registered nurse who works on a COVID unit and asked to remain anonymous. “We insist that if we’re already taking care of somebody who’s PUI or COVID, we should be provided an N95. But with my employer, the patient should have a high-risk procedure before you are provided one. You have to take care of that N95 if you get lucky to get one, because you’re going to have to use it your entire shift. Now they’ve locked up those PPEs.”
To further complicate the matter, direction provided by the California Division of Occupational Safety and Health (Cal OSHA) states, “In nonemergency conditions, covered employers must provide and ensure use of NIOSH certified respirators to all employees occupationally exposed to novel pathogens such as SARS-CoV-2.”
However, in light of supply shortages and anticipated patient surges, Cal OSHA allows surgical masks to be substituted for N95 respirators during low-hazard patient contact.
Despite this direction from both the CDC and Cal OSHA, Rizo said that, with few exceptions, neither N95 respirators nor surgical masks are being provided to nurses.
“They don’t even want to give you a droplet mask,” she said. “All they’re passing out is this blue mask, which is not even a droplet precaution mask. I don’t know what the purpose of the mask is because it doesn’t protect you from anything ...We have people being put at risk, and nobody seems to care. That’s where my frustration comes in.”
Rizo’s assertion was echoed by another registered nurse in a different unit, but at the same hospital.
“Anytime that a nurse steps up and says, ‘I need an N95,’ all we get is a blue mask. It used to be a surgical mask, which is yellow,” said Mary Cudney. “They’re saying the yellow mask is all they need for COVID, which is wrong. They want us to wear this blue, flimsy mask, which is the bottom of the bottom. On the other hand, they have the doctors and security walk around in surgical masks.”
Representatives of two East County hospitals were made aware of these assertions and asked to comment on their PPE policies. After multiple requests, Kaiser Permanente Antioch did not respond. A spokesperson from Sutter Delta, also in Antioch, did provide a comment.
“Our commitment to keeping our patients and health care workers safe never changes,” said a Sutter Delta spokesperson in an email to The Press. “We have implemented several strategies to reduce risk of exposure for patients and our workforce based on CDC guidelines and industry best practices. These efforts include separating suspected and positive COVID-19 patients from other patients, mandatory temperature screening at all Sutter Health sites, and providing daily masks for employees in clinical environments and N95 masks for employees caring for suspected or confirmed COVID-19 patients.”
Recognizing the hazards proliferated by PPE shortages, Gov. Gavin Newsom made resolving those shortages one of the preconditions that must be met before restrictions of the stay-at-home order can begin to loosen. In the meantime, Rizo, like other nurses, is depending on donated N95 respirators.
“We’re just hoping for the best,” Rizo said. “We are trying to be very vigilant so that we don’t get sick. It’s almost like playing Russian roulette.”
To donate unused N95 respirators, visit @savingnurses on Instagram.
For more information, visit: Cal OSHA at www.dir.ca.gov/dosh/, the U.S. Center for Disease Control and Prevention at www.cdc.gov, the California Department of Public Health at www.cdph.ca.gov and Contra Costa Health Service at www.cchealth.org.
