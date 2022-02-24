A group of Brentwood parents and students gathered in multiple Brentwood locations last week to protest mask mandates on school grounds.
Although the state has lifted the universal mask requirements for most indoor public settings, students in kindergarten through 12th grade are required, with some exceptions, to mask indoors at school, according to the California Department of Public Health.
“We should have a choice to have our kids wear masks or not,” said Richard Donis, a Brentwood parent whose children attend Marsh Creek Elementary. “I don’t know, I think it all comes down to choice. That’s what the United States was pretty much based on: to have our rights and our choice.”
The group of parents began the day at Bristow Middle School, then made their way to the Liberty Union High School District (LUHSD) office, and finished with a march from the Bowlero Harvest Park Bowl parking lot to the Brentwood Union School District (BUSD) office.
The organizer of the event, present at the protest, declined to speak to The Press.
At the LUSHD office, parents, high school students, and middle school students stood along the side of the road to make their frustrations known to the school district.
“If the mandates have been lifted, why have they not been lifted for our kids in the school room?” asked protesting parent Beth Netto.
The group made their way to the parking lot of Bowlero, and eventually to the BUSD offices on Guthrie Lane, where they began chanting inside the BUSD offices: “No more masks,” “Take off the mask,” and “I can’t hear you with the mask on.”
Despite the desires of many for the full lifting of mask mandates, the state mandates prevent school districts from following suit, according to letters from the Brentwood Union School District and Liberty Union High School District attorneys.
“Unless students and staff are exempt from wearing masks (e.g., for medical reasons or pedagogical or developmental reasons), the district must develop and implement protocols to ensure all students and staff wear masks in school settings,” explained a letter from the Liberty Union High School District. “While the guidance no longer explicitly requires students to be excluded from school settings for failing to wear masks, there does not appear to be an option that would allow the district to comply with the guidance while also allowing unmasked students in school settings when no exemption applies.”
A letter from the Brentwood Union School District’s attorney expressed similar sentiments.
“Accordingly, all current and operative CDPH guidance has the force and effect of law,” the letter states. “The district’s failure to comply with the guidance could result in serious consequences, including board members being criminally prosecuted.”
