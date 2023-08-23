The East County Performing Arts Center has announced its first annual Community Performing Arts Scholarship to area performing arts students.
East County Performing Arts Center in Brentwood offers dance, musical theater, voice and acting classes for kids.
There is a class for everyone, whether your child is looking to learn how to dance or wanting to develop their musical theater passion.
All are welcomed into an inclusive, positive environment that allows dancers to develop their skills and confidence.
Dancers at the cent go beyond technique to develop important life skills, learning to be respectful, confident and conscientious young people who share their gifts and talents with the community, according to a press release.
The scholarship is a program that invites children throughout the Brentwood Union School District, in grades TK-8, the opportunity to apply for a full-year tuition scholarship. Students can complete an application by Sept. 15.
One scholarship will be awarded to one student from each school in the Brentwood Union School District.
Students will be given the opportunity to select the genre of performing arts they would like to practice for their scholarship term (acting, musical theater, vocal show choir, ballet, jazz, tap, hip hop, contemporary, or acrobatics).
