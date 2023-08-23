East County Performing Arts logo_EDITORIAL ART

The East County Performing Arts Center has announced its first annual Community Performing Arts Scholarship to area performing arts students.

East County Performing Arts Center in Brentwood offers dance, musical  theater, voice and acting classes for kids.

There is a class for everyone,  whether your child is looking to learn how to dance or wanting to develop their musical theater passion. 

