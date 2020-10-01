As COVID-19 infection rates changed this week, the options for returning to the classroom became clearer for the first time since the start of the pandemic.
Announced Tuesday, Sept. 29, Contra Costa Health Services (CCHS) reported the county had downgraded from the state’s most restrictive purple tier (widespread transmission) to its less restrictive red tier (substantial transmission) — an indication that the virus in the region is less widespread than just the week before. This news came with additional reopenings of local businesses but also marked the beginning of possible change to come for the schools.
CCHS noted elementary and secondary schools can reopen for in-person instruction on Oct. 13 if the county remains in the red tier for two more weeks. Currently, elementary schools can apply for a waiver from the health officer to reopen.
While still in the purple tier last week, East County’s school district superintendents were well aware that the targets for entering the red tier had been met in the county for the first time on Sept. 22. While keeping a pulse on the regularly scheduled Tuesday announcements from CCHS, school leaders began disseminating information for families about the possibilities of a hybrid return.
In the Liberty Union High School District (LUHSD), which oversees Brentwood and Oakley high schools, Superintendent Eric Volta said the soonest his district could reopen after receiving approval from the state, would have been Oct. 28 — given its current labor agreements. However, he further explained that, rather than trying to navigate around the Thanksgiving break, his district will aim for January.
“In short, to balance the physical safety of our employees and students with the academic, social and emotional health of our students and staff, I recommended to the board that we set a return date of Jan. 12,” Volta said. “By waiting until January, our site leaders will be able to solicit ideas from their leadership groups on-site regarding the reopening and the hybrid schedule. We will also have the time to take the necessary administrative measures to welcome our students.”
The next board meeting for the LUHSD is set for Oct. 21.
“After we officially enter the red tier and stay for two weeks without numbers going backward, the (Brentwood Union School District) Board is allowed to consider reopening schools in a hybrid model,” Brentwood Superintendent Dana Eaton stated in a letter home to families. “This does not mean the board will choose to reopen our schools, only that it will be legally possible for them to consider it. Please keep in mind that even in the red tier, the risk level remains ‘substantial’ and warrants continued focus on preventing community spread of the virus.”
Should the state allow a return to school and the board approves a hybrid learning environment, part-time, in-person education could take place in elementary and middle school campuses in Brentwood. Eaton noted there is currently no path for a full reopening. The next Brentwood Union School District Board meeting is also slated for Oct. 21.
School districts in Oakley and Byron are following a similar course of action as their neighbors. Byron Superintendent Reyes Gauna noted he does not have a reopening date set yet, but his team will continue to work with the board trustees and staff on plans.
“I am very happy to see that our county is trending in the correct direction, especially from a health and safety perspective for our students, families and community members,” Gauna said.
Oakley Union Elementary School District (OUESD) Superintendent Greg Hetrick reiterated that Oakley will not make hasty decisions with regard to a return. Over the fall break and beyond, Hetrick said the district will continue to monitor the rate of transmission and the status with the county. He noted that, while the OUESD has not yet set a return date, that will be part of the discussion with the board in its next meeting, also set for Oct. 21.
“The discussions will factor all of the human elements, all of the physical elements, and will be accompanied with a potential timeline for any recommended changes or transitions,” Hetrick said. “In addition, any and all changes must be worked through and negotiated with all bargaining units and will have the safety and well-being of all staff, all students and all community members at the forefront. All of this will take time, be done thoughtfully, carefully, and be discussed and shared openly with all stakeholders.”
The state’s four-tier system rating virus transmission includes: tier 1, purple (widespread); tier 2, red (substantial); tier 3, orange (moderate); and tier 4, yellow (minimal). In order to move into the more permissive red tier, the county had to see average case rates drop below 7 per 100,000 people and testing positivity rates dip below 8%. For the past two weeks, Contra Costa has met those benchmarks. As of Sept. 29, the case rate was 6.7 per 100,000 people and the testing positivity rate was 3.7%.
“The credit really belongs to the residents of Contra Costa, who have adapted to the new normal and modified their lifestyles to reduce the spread of COVID in the county,” said Dr. Chris Farnitano, CCHS health officer.
For more information on the COVID-19 Monitoring System Data, visit https://covid19.ca.gov/safer-economy.
