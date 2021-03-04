School districts in East County are preparing to bring students back to campuses for in-person, hybrid learning.
While some will phase in the youngest children first, middle and high school students will only be allowed to return once the county enters the red – or less restrictive – tier of California’s Blueprint for a Safer Economy. All families will have the option to remain in full distance learning if desired.
KNIGHTSEN
The small district of Knightsen will welcome students back next week, beginning March 8 with the youngest grades and later phasing in older elementary students.
“It’s not going to be a typical first day of school,” warned Knightsen Elementary School District Superintendent Harvey Yurkovich. “We will have masking, parents won’t be able to come on campus and tour the classrooms as they do on a typical first day, and a lot of the instruction with the kids the first couple of days will be on safety and distancing and masking and handwashing. Being that we are starting school in a physical environment so late in the year, we are having to readjust some schedules, so we are currently working with families on that right now.”
Knightsen will welcome back its students in an am/pm hybrid model beginning March 8 with transitional kindergarten through third grade. Since the following week starts the district’s two-week spring break, older students will be phased in based on the county’s COVID-19 cases at the time.
Details about the safety measures the district is taking were presented in a virtual Q&A with Yurkovich and Old River Elementary School Principal Veronica Polk. Parents were able to submit questions prior to the meeting, and Yurkovich said every effort was made to address all concerns.
“I felt like my questions were answered,” said Danielle Mancuso, Discovery Bay resident and Old River parent. “I had some concerns about special services and about what the schedules would look like, and those were covered.”
Yurkovich also said contact tracing will be in place. If a member of a cohort becomes sick and is in direct contact with their cohort, the entire cohort will need to return to distance learning for two weeks.
Melissa Cakebread and Ann Ajimura are the presidents of the Knightsen and Old River teacher associations, respectively. Both women applauded Yurkovich and the district for addressing all concerns, maintaining open lines of communication and starting return preparation early.
“We have been continually in discussion with the district since this last summer,” said Cakebread, who has 27 years of experience in the classroom. “It’s all been positive. Harvey has kept us almost monthly in conversation, kept us up to date with where we were on PPE (personal protection equipment) and where we were on safety, on keeping teachers safe and keeping the classrooms safe.”
Ajimura – another veteran teacher with nearly three decades’ experience – concurred. She noted the negotiations have not been contentious but productive and encouraging. She applauded Yurkovich for using the past nine months to prepare for students to come back to campuses.
“Harvey has always had the foresight for what we will need when we come back,” she said. “He didn’t wait. He wasn’t sitting idle while we’ve been online. He has been preparing the campuses and the staff for when we come back . . . he ordered the desk shields, we have had those in our classrooms for 6 months waiting for students. We have the air purifiers, we have a memorandum of understanding between the union and the district of what our expectations are and what we as teachers wanted to see happen.”
BYRON UNION SCHOOL DISTRICT
In the Byron Union School District (BUSD), Superintendent Dr. Reyes Gauna and his staff are prepared to welcome their students back as well.
“Since we shut down, we started working on how to bring our students back,” said Gauna. “Since day one, we have worked with parents, we have sent out surveys, we have had town hall meetings, special board meetings, and we have worked with our school psychologists and teachers and classified employees. We worked on when to go back and how it would look.”
Transitional kindergarten through first grade will return on March 8; second through sixth grades will return March 15. Once the March spring break is over, Gauna hopes to bring back seventh and eighth grades, providing the county is in the red tier.
The district’s board of trustees voted in October to open campuses with a plan that phased in students by grade over December and January. But spiking COVID-19 cases brought those plans to a standstill, and in December, Gauna informed the community the return dates were postponed indefinitely. Last month, new safety protocols made returns possible again.
“Two weeks ago, we received new guidance from the CDC saying schools could reopen in the purple tier if they had 14/100,000 cases, and at the time, we were right under the 14,” Gauna said. “So it made sense to go tell the board we could go back if we followed CDC guidance. This has been a very fluid situation, but we never lost sight of the mission to bring students back safely.”
BUSD’s board of trustees gave Gauna the support he needed. Since the district’s special education students have been on campus since November with no COVID-19 cases related to them, Gauna and the board felt confident safety measures were proving effective.
BUSD Board President Eva Pahl said Gauna and all district personnel have worked tirelessly to bring campuses up to par with shields, filters, PPE and social-distancing reminders. Pahl added she feels confident the district has done its due diligence to make the return to school the best it can be.
“I just want to really thank the community and my fellow school board members, Dr. Guana, and both our unions,” Pahl said. “We have been doing these plans and updating them every time the guidance comes out, and we were really in a situation where we felt we had the backing of the community and both our unions so we could get it so the kids could be in school and have that interaction and the ones comfortable at home could continue to have that support.”
BRENTWOOD UNION SCHOOL DISTRICT
The Brentwood Union School District decided in a unanimous vote last week to implement the phased-in hybrid model at the elementary and middle school level following the March break, assuming Contra Costa County is in the red tier. According to Superintendent Dana Eaton, schools would start in distance learning the first week following break and then transition into hybrid programs the following week, starting with the youngest students first.
“The board cited a desire to keep as many students with their current teachers as possible and asked that elementary teachers be assigned to either distance learning or hybrid and that their current students be allowed the choice to stay with them,” wrote Eaton in a letter to parents. “In middle school, the board directed staff to switch to the simultaneous instruction model, where teachers would instruct students in class and on Zoom at the same time. School sites will be reaching out to parents over the next two weeks to share schedules, potential return dates for different grade levels, safety procedures and to ensure that students are in the correct pathway.”
LIBERTY UNION HIGH SCHOOL DISTRICT
The Liberty Union High School District (LUHSD) is continuing with plans to reopen once Contra Costa County is placed in the red tier, according to Superintendent Eric Volta. Once a return date is set, the district will hold a parent/student information night via Zoom to discuss the hybrid in-person learning model. The meeting will be recorded and available on the website for those who cannot attend.
OAKLEY UNION ELEMENTARY SCHOOL DISTRICT
In the Oakley Union Elementary School District (OUESD), the recent resignation of the school board has put the district behind in planning for classroom returns. According to OUESD Superintendent Greg Hetrick, a return to in-person instruction will be decided in concert with the Contra Costa County Board of Education, which has taken over the duties of the OUESD board in the interim of replacing the vacated seats.
