As temperatures in East Contra Costa County are reaching over 100 degrees this week, local school districts are taking precautions to minimize impacts and protect the health and safety of students and staff.
"A message was sent to our school principals on Monday for the entire week regarding limiting outdoor activity in the heat of the day,” said Oakley Union Elementary School District Superintendent Greg Hetrick. “They have all been limiting outside exposure."
Liberty Union High School District Superintendent Eric Volta said physical education classes have been moved inside this afternoon, with the exception of swimming. Outdoor athletic practices have been either greatly modified or moved to the morning hours.
"We are following all NCS and CIF heat advisory precautions," Volta said. "Over the past few years, we have seen a number of these heat/smoke advisory days and our coaches have become pretty aware of the modifications that need to be made for practices."
Byron Union School District Superintendent Reyes Gauna sent an email to staff on Monday that included the following statement:
"With the excessive heat advisory continuing throughout the remainder of the week, inclement weather procedures will be in effect at all of our schools. These procedures include the following:
1. School sites will continue to monitor the outside temperature for morning recess and students will be encouraged to utilize shaded areas and stay hydrated by drinking lots of water.
2. Lunch and recesses will be monitored and will be modified as needed due to the outdoor temperature.
3. Physical education classes will be monitored and should be modified as needed."
