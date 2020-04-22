School superintendents from Brentwood, Byron, Knightsen and Oakley sent out a joint letter, Wednesday, April 22, to families in their districts with information related to the 2020/2021 school calendar.
Below is the letter sent out in its entirety.
Dear Families in the Brentwood, Byron, Knightsen, Liberty and Oakley School Districts,
April 22, 2020
During the past two weeks, Governor Newsom has repeatedly shared that the start of the 2020-21 school year will likely look different as a result of the need to reduce the spread of COVID-19. The Governor outlined six criteria that would need to be met in order to lift the shelter in place, including “The ability for businesses, schools, and child care facilities to support physical distancing.” There are currently no articulated statewide plans or guidelines for what that would specifically look like in our schools. There is also no timetable as to when those guidelines might be available.
As superintendents, we continue to meet regularly to discuss issues that impact all of our communities. One area that is unique to our districts is our modified traditional school calendar that is scheduled to begin on July 27, 2020. While our goal and desire is to keep this calendar in place, with so much uncertainty, we have a responsibility to plan for an alternative scenario if our current calendar is not in the best interests of our students.
We want to make you aware that we are currently in the beginning process of looking at an alternative school-year calendar for next year IF we cannot prepare for, or begin school, on July 27. It is one thing to finish a school year in distance learning with a student’s current teachers, but beginning a school year remotely poses significantly more learning challenges. If possible, we believe it is in the student's best interests to begin next school year in physical classrooms.
We would like to reiterate that NO calendar changes have been made for the 2020-21 school year. None of us know what will change in the coming weeks or months. We are simply starting the process of having an alternative calendar in place should it be necessary. We know that our school calendar impacts the plans of our families and wanted you to be at least aware of the possibility.
We want everyone safe and healthy when we are ultimately able to return to school. Please keep practicing the social distancing guidance provided by our Public Health Officers.
For more information, please visit websites at the Contra Costa Health Services, the Contra Costa County Office of Education or our individual district and school websites.
Sincerely,
Dana Eaton, Reyes Gauna, Harvey Yurkovich, Eric Volta and Greg Hetrick
Superintendents
