REGIONAL East Contra Costa school districts announced this week they are distributing free at-home COVID tests to students on a first-come, first-served basis despite proof of a negative test not being needed for a return to campus.
“Over the holidays, you may have received a text from Primary Health about reporting your COVID testing results prior to returning to school,” Antioch Union School District Superintendent Stephanie Anello said in a message sent to families in the district. “Please note that testing is not required prior to returning to school.”
The at-home tests will be dispensed on a first-come, first-serve basis by all participating districts with one test kit per student. Any leftover tests will be available at the school offices. Although retailers are experiencing a shortage of test kits due to the outbreak of Omicron variant cases, the schools anticipate having enough supplies for all students, according to Superintendent Jeff Palmquist of Oakley Union Elementary School District. Despite this, all district leaders emphasized that supplies are limited.
While proof of a negative test is not required for students to return to school, the district leaders are encouraging as many students as possible take the tests before returning to school.
“Our actions in these first few days are essential to mitigating the spread in our schools,” said Dana Eaton, superintendent of Brentwood Unified School District in a letter sent to parents. “We are very appreciative of your commitment to our health protocols and confident that together, we can continue to keep our schools safe and open for in-person learning.”
During the first semester of the school year, school officials said they saw how distance learning and limiting activities did not help students. “Thus, we are committed to remaining open,” said Eric Volta, superintendent of Liberty Union High School District.
