While many of California’s businesses were not requiring customers to wear a face mask starting this week, the state’s public schools are still requiring face coverings for all students and staff.
The governor’s announcement that he would let the indoor mask mandate expire this week for vaccinated individuals included many types of businesses, but his office said it did not include schools. Updated guidance is expected to come as the governor’s office continues to monitor data.
Liberty Union High School District Superintendent Eric Volta said his district’s quarantine and isolation guidelines have always mirrored the state’s and will continue to do so.
“The governor said with the lifting of the general mask mandate on the 15th, they will also give some kind of update on what it’s going to look like for schools in the near future,” Volta said. “From the beginning, we have followed whatever the mandates said, we have not been more or less restrictive. There are some serious financial risks of not following a health order, whether it’s insurance-wise or workers comp, exposure to litigation from an employee or family, there are some pretty significant consequences if we don’t follow it.”
Though boards in many districts across the state have voted to ignore the mask mandate and allow students and staff to make a choice when it comes to masking, local boards are not expected to break from their history of following California Department of Public Health guidelines.
Knightsen Elementary School District Superintendent Harvey Yurkovich said the situation is “cut and dry” for schools. He said he anticipates a change in guidance for schools soon, if the number of COVID-19 positive cases keeps going down.
“It makes things difficult for us, because everything is changing except schools,” Yurkovich said. “Schools have absolutely no authority in that matter; it comes from the public health department. The only authority we would have is to extend the mandate in our district, which is a direction I do not believe our Board of Trustees is looking to take.”
The situation is the same in the rest of East County, with Brentwood Union School District Superintendent Dana Eaton confirming there is not much to be done without facing potentially legal problems and less funding.
“The reality is there is no change,” Eaton said. “The California Department of Public Health has not yet made any changes to the guidance for K-12 schools. We are hearing there are changes coming, but have no idea when.”
Some parents are struggling with the idea of their children still being forced to wear masks while others support the mandate. Local school board meetings often have public comments on both sides of the issue, and the CDC recently confirmed that cloth masks are largely ineffective at stopping the spread of the Omicron variant of COVID-19. However, schools have been effective at slowing the spread of the virus.
“We keep questioning these health orders, but one thing that always seems to put an end to a surge is coming back to school,” Volta said. “I don’t think it’s a coincidence. A part of the population that’s very social is suddenly busy. All of our isolations and quarantines and testing and everything we have been told we need to do to keep kids in school, we have done it, and guess what, every time kids go back to school, the cases drop. The same thing happened with the start of school this year and last year after winter break and the start of school with distance learning and the start of school this year.”
