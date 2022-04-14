Byron Union School District and Knightsen Elementary School District have announced their recipients of Teacher of the Year for 2022, while Brentwood Union School District has announced Teacher of the Year in addition to other Employees of the Year.
Byron
Louise Colbert from Excelsior Middle School, Anna Rainey from Timber Point Elementary and Stacey Laucirica from Discovery Bay Elementary School were named Teachers of the Year.
Colbert has been with the district for 31 years, according to a biography provided by the district, and teaches technology-centric classes, as well as yearbook, at Excelsior Middle School. Her colleagues “appreciate her for her kindness, knowledge of technology and willingness to always offer a helping hand.”
Rainey, a kindergarten teacher, has been with the school district for 16 years and puts “countless hours” into preparing educational experiences for her students, according to the district. She said her favorite thing about being an educator is “being able to help students learn and love school.”
Laucirica has helped to educate local students for the past 21 years, and currently teaches third grade at Discovery Bay Elementary School. She has a wealth of knowledge and is known for supporting students while also maintaining high expectations for them, according to the district. The best thing about teaching, according to Laucirica, is the connections she is able to make with students. These connections allow her to push students to become the “best version of themselves.”
Knightsen
Knightsen Elementary School District also announced its Teachers of the Year for 2022: Rory Kelleher at Old River Elementary and Mackenzie Tovani at Knightsen Elementary School.
Kelleher is a seventh-grade teacher who provides students with a well-rounded educational experience, according to Superintendent Harvey Yurkovich. Despite just starting his teaching career, Kelleher does not limit his leadership to the classroom. He has also led the school’s drama department, overseen the campus’ student leadership group and is the cross country coach for the district.
Tovani is a fourth-grade teacher at Knightsen Elementary School and is a leader in responding to students’ social and emotional needs, according to Yurkovich. This is because of her emphasis on mutual respect in the classroom and lessons dedicated to one’s own personal mental health as well as lessons on providing support to others.
Brentwood Union School District
Teacher of the Year is Kathleen Brown, a math teacher at Edna Hill Middle School. Additionally, the district named four other staff members as Employees of the Year for 2022. Special education instructional aide Shelly Grimm from Pioneer Elementary and Luisa San Andres, the food service leader from Krey Elementary, received the distinction as well as Teri Cruz, a day custodian at Ron Nunn Elementary, and Lizandra Gutierrez, in maintenance and operations.
“I am so incredibly fortunate to work with Shelly, Luisa, Lizandra, Teri and Kathleen,” Superintendent Dana Eaton said. “These are all phenomenal people that care deeply about students and work so hard to make their educational experience better every day. They are true community heroes.”
(0) comments
Welcome to the discussion.
Log In
Keep it Clean. Please avoid obscene, vulgar, lewd, racist or sexually-oriented language.
PLEASE TURN OFF YOUR CAPS LOCK.
Don't Threaten. Threats of harming another person will not be tolerated.
Be Truthful. Don't knowingly lie about anyone or anything.
Be Nice. No racism, sexism or any sort of -ism that is degrading to another person.
Be Proactive. Use the 'Report' link on each comment to let us know of abusive posts.
Share with Us. We'd love to hear eyewitness accounts, the history behind an article.