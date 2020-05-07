The county’s greenlight for U-pick farms to open this season has caused a stir of controversy within the community, but many local farmers stand firm in their decision to open.
The Contra Costa Department of Agriculture issued approval along with guidelines for maintaining a healthy environment on U-pick farms opening for the 2020 cherry season in Brentwood. But the announcement posted on The Press’ Facebook page April 28 elicited a flood of comments, with many wondering why the activity would be allowed with the current shelter-in-place order being extended through the end of May — especially given the number of out-of-town customers the season draws.
“So we extended the (shelter-in-place), and folks can’t go to work to support their families but people from the epicenter — Santa Clara County — are OK to come here in mass,” resident David Kramer said. “Either lift the (shelter-in-place) or we tell the folks from out of town to stay home and buy (cherries) at the store this year.”
Several others echoed Kramer’s sentiment on the Facebook thread.
“I don’t think the guidelines are enough,” wrote Shari Ann. “Why are kids allowed to go pick cherries without masks but they can’t go to school? Maybe limit one person per household so there won’t be any groups.”
Another resident who expressed concern also weighed the importance of supporting local farmers.
“I’m excited to go pick, but I agree it’s the people from out of town who will spoil it,” Tina Koenig said. “The farmers need to sell their produce though. We can’t deny them that. They’ve put a lot of time and money into this harvest.”
When asked if travel restrictions would be applied to those outside the county who are planning to attend U-pick farms, Kim McCarl, Contra Costa Health Services public information officer, said no.
“U-pick falls under essential business as a provider of groceries and is most similar to a farmers market,” McCarl wrote in an email to The Press. “Regardless of where a customer might come from, a business is required to ensure that physical distancing is maintained, face coverings are used and all other health-order requirements are observed as a condition of operating.”
The U-pick events will look somewhat different as farmers who plan to open for the season implement health safety measures. Kevin Vornhagen of Vornhagen Farms, which opens May 15, said bucket handles will be sanitized, people will wear masks and there will be hand sanitizer on-site. But he wasn’t worried about being able to maintain social distancing.
“It’s no different than a grocery store — it’s actually probably safer,” Vornhagen said. “I have 4,000 trees, 12 feet apart, and rows 16 feet apart. You can put about 340 people on an acre and still have proper social distancing.”
Vornhagen also noted the likelihood of someone touching your produce before you buy it is reduced on a U-pick farm when compared to a store where many might feel fruit for ripeness and then decide to put it back in a bin.
“I’m basically letting people make their own decisions on how they want to approach it,” he said. “If people don’t want to come out, they shouldn’t come out.”
Vornhagen also said his cherry crop was especially abundant this season and continues to pray there won’t be any late-season rain for the next two months.
Over at Mike’s U-Pick Cherries, Mike’s wife Jami Palladino is rapidly answering questions about the season but prides herself on organization, which she believes will further maintain health safety this year. With 10 acres and three varieties of cherries, their season rotates between harvesting each, and they section off those available for picking in what she called a “maze.”
“Our field is not a free-for-all,” Palladino said, further noting she has outlined guidelines for visitors on both Facebook and their website. “I answer all questions promptly. That’s part of my job.”
Palladino stressed that her crew will be well-informed of new practices this season and will wear masks and follow hand-washing protocols. And visitors are discouraged from lingering once they’ve finished picking their fruit.
Lany Parsons of Knightsen picks cherries with the help of mom and dad, Sandy and Mike Parsons, as U-pick season gets underway at G&S Farms in Brentwood, Calif., Tuesday, May 5, 2020. Local farmers expect a good cherry crop this year. (Tony Kukulich/The Press)
Ted Cavallas helps visitors as U-pick season for cherries gets underway at G&S Farms in Brentwood, Calif., Tuesday, May 5, 2020. Local farmers expect a good cherry crop this year. (Tony Kukulich/The Press)
Jessica Stonebarger works as U-pick season for cherries is underway at G&S Farms in Brentwood, Calif., Tuesday, May 5, 2020. Local farmers expect a good cherry crop this year. (Tony Kukulich/The Press)
Future farmer Brycen Stonebarger lends a hand as U-pick season for cherries is underway at G&S Farms in Brentwood, Calif., Tuesday, May 5, 2020. Local farmers expect a good cherry crop this year. (Tony Kukulich/The Press)
Future farmer Jaxon Stonebarger lends a hand as U-pick season for cherries is underway at G&S Farms in Brentwood, Calif., Tuesday, May 5, 2020. Local farmers expect a good cherry crop this year. (Tony Kukulich/The Press)
Katy, Judy and Abby (no last name provided) pick cherries as U-pick season for cherries is underway at G&S Farms in Brentwood, Calif., Tuesday, May 5, 2020. Local farmers expect a good cherry crop this year. (Tony Kukulich/The Press)
Lily, Sandy, Lany, Lacy and Mike Parsons of Knightsen pick cherries as U-pick season gets underway at G&S Farms in Brentwood, Calif., Tuesday, May 5, 2020. Local farmers expect a good cherry crop this year. (Tony Kukulich/The Press)
Lacy Parsons of Knightsen picks cherries as U-pick season gets underway at G&S Farms in Brentwood, Calif., Tuesday, May 5, 2020. Local farmers expect a good cherry crop this year. (Tony Kukulich/The Press)
Bailey Brooks checks her haul of cherries as U-pick season gets underway at G&S Farms in Brentwood, Calif., Tuesday, May 5, 2020. Local farmers expect a good cherry crop this year. (Tony Kukulich/The Press)
Lany Parsons of Knightsen picks cherries with the help of mom and dad, Sandy and Mike Parsons, as U-pick season gets underway at G&S Farms in Brentwood, Calif., Tuesday, May 5, 2020. Local farmers expect a good cherry crop this year. (Tony Kukulich/The Press)
U-pick season for cherries is underway at G&S Farms in Brentwood, Calif., Tuesday, May 5, 2020. Local farmers expect a good cherry crop this year. (Tony Kukulich/The Press)
U-pick season for cherries is underway at G&S Farms in Brentwood, Calif., Tuesday, May 5, 2020. Local farmers expect a good cherry crop this year. (Tony Kukulich/The Press)
U-pick season for cherries is underway at G&S Farms in Brentwood, Calif., Tuesday, May 5, 2020. Local farmers expect a good cherry crop this year. (Tony Kukulich/The Press)
U-pick season for cherries is underway at G&S Farms in Brentwood, Calif., Tuesday, May 5, 2020. Local farmers expect a good cherry crop this year. (Tony Kukulich/The Press)
Ted Cavallas helps visitors as U-pick season for cherries gets underway at G&S Farms in Brentwood, Calif., Tuesday, May 5, 2020. Local farmers expect a good cherry crop this year. (Tony Kukulich/The Press)
Jessica Stonebarger works as U-pick season for cherries is underway at G&S Farms in Brentwood, Calif., Tuesday, May 5, 2020. Local farmers expect a good cherry crop this year. (Tony Kukulich/The Press)
Anjannetta Blair works as U-pick season for cherries is underway at G&S Farms in Brentwood, Calif., Tuesday, May 5, 2020. Local farmers expect a good cherry crop this year. (Tony Kukulich/The Press)
Garbriele Worley works as U-pick season for cherries is underway at G&S Farms in Brentwood, Calif., Tuesday, May 5, 2020. Local farmers expect a good cherry crop this year. (Tony Kukulich/The Press)
Future farmer Brycen Stonebarger lends a hand as U-pick season for cherries is underway at G&S Farms in Brentwood, Calif., Tuesday, May 5, 2020. Local farmers expect a good cherry crop this year. (Tony Kukulich/The Press)
Future farmer Jaxon Stonebarger lends a hand as U-pick season for cherries is underway at G&S Farms in Brentwood, Calif., Tuesday, May 5, 2020. Local farmers expect a good cherry crop this year. (Tony Kukulich/The Press)
Jacob Reinders helps out as U-pick season gets underway at G&S Farms in Brentwood, Calif., Tuesday, May 5, 2020. Local farmers expect a good cherry crop this year. (Tony Kukulich/The Press)
Katy, Judy and Abby (no last name provided) pick cherries as U-pick season for cherries is underway at G&S Farms in Brentwood, Calif., Tuesday, May 5, 2020. Local farmers expect a good cherry crop this year. (Tony Kukulich/The Press)
Lily, Sandy, Lany, Lacy and Mike Parsons of Knightsen pick cherries as U-pick season gets underway at G&S Farms in Brentwood, Calif., Tuesday, May 5, 2020. Local farmers expect a good cherry crop this year. (Tony Kukulich/The Press)
Lacy Parsons of Knightsen picks cherries as U-pick season gets underway at G&S Farms in Brentwood, Calif., Tuesday, May 5, 2020. Local farmers expect a good cherry crop this year. (Tony Kukulich/The Press)
Charlotte Hill picks cherries U-pick season gets underway at G&S Farms in Brentwood, Calif., Tuesday, May 5, 2020. Local farmers expect a good cherry crop this year. (Tony Kukulich/The Press)
Bailey Brooks checks her haul of cherries as U-pick season gets underway at G&S Farms in Brentwood, Calif., Tuesday, May 5, 2020. Local farmers expect a good cherry crop this year. (Tony Kukulich/The Press)
Cherries ripen awaiting the start of U-pick season at Vornhagen Farms in Brentwood, Calif., Monday, May 4, 2020. (Tony Kukulich/The Press)
Cherries ripen awaiting the start of U-pick season at Vornhagen Farms in Brentwood, Calif., Monday, May 4, 2020. (Tony Kukulich/The Press)
Cherries ripen awaiting the start of U-pick season at Vornhagen Farms in Brentwood, Calif., Monday, May 4, 2020. (Tony Kukulich/The Press)
Cherries ripen awaiting the start of U-pick season at Vornhagen Farms in Brentwood, Calif., Monday, May 4, 2020. (Tony Kukulich/The Press)
Cherries ripen awaiting the start of U-pick season at Vornhagen Farms in Brentwood, Calif., Monday, May 4, 2020. (Tony Kukulich/The Press)
Cherries ripen awaiting the start of U-pick season at Vornhagen Farms in Brentwood, Calif., Monday, May 4, 2020. (Tony Kukulich/The Press)
“So I think we’re ready to start the season,” she said of her May 13 opening date. “It will be different, no doubt, but I’m getting calls and hoping the public will read all the information before deciding to visit, so we can keep it as safe as possible.”
Some farmers, however, declined to offer U-pick this season at all — such as Papini Family Farm — while others have modified their standard practice. For example, G & S is operating on an appointment-only basis. The board of Harvest Time Brentwood, the nonprofit group comprised of area farmers, declined to comment on the matter.
