East County vaccination clinics get underway

Approximately 500 doses of the COVID-19 vaccine were administered during the first drive-thru vaccination clinic held at the new Los Medanos campus in Brentwood, Saturday, Feb. 13, and several more clinics are planned for the coming weeks.
Multiple agencies from across the county worked together to run the clinic. Among the participating agencies were the East Contra Costa, Contra Costa County and Rodeo-Hercules fire protection districts; Contra Costa Health Services (CCHS); the Contra Costa County Office of the Sheriff; the Brentwood Police Department; American Medical Response; and the Contra Costa County Medical Reserve Corps.
EMT Theresa Williams administers a vaccine dose during a COVID-19 vaccination clinic at the Los Medanos College Brentwood Center in Brentwood, Calif., Saturday, Feb. 13, 2021. Multiple agencies including the East Contra Costa, Contra Costa County and Rodeo-Hercules fire protection districts, the Contra Costa County Office of the Sheriff, the Brentwood Police Department, AMR and Contra Costa Health Services conducted the appointment-only clinic that planned to administer 500 doses of vaccine. (Tony Kukulich/The Press)
[Photos] COVID-19 vaccination clinic at the Los Medanos College Brentwood Center in Brentwood
“(This) is a mission that the county has decided to take on to try to get their residents vaccinated as best as possible,” said Ross Macumber, battalion chief with the East Contra Costa Fire Protection District. “All of the county entities – the fire departments, the sheriff’s department, local police, Contra Costa Health (Services), CERT volunteers – have all come together to try to get vaccines into as many people as we can … We’re just trying to do our part to and make sure our citizens get vaccinated and end this pandemic.”
Vaccinations were available by appointment only. Eligibility is determined by CCHS, and criteria can be reviewed and appointments made on their vaccine website.
Additional clinics at the Los Medanos site are planned for Feb. 20 and 27. Those clinics are also appointment only. Walk-in requests cannot be accommodated due to limited vaccine availability. According to Macumber, the capacity to deliver more than the 500 allocated doses exists. However, the demand for vaccine doses in the county has continued to exceed the supply. That situation is likely to continue into the foreseeable future.
Currently, the county is in the midst of Phase 1B of its vaccination plan. Vaccinations are available to residents aged 65, health care workers, and residents and employees of long-term care facilities.
Officials with the California Department of Public Health announced Friday that residents aged 16 - 64 with underlying severe medical or developmental issues will be eligible for vaccinations beginning March 15. Among the medical conditions that can qualify a resident for vaccination are cancer, chronic kidney disease, heart conditions, pregnancy and Down syndrome. Determination of eligibility will be up to health care providers.
CCHS has a goal of administering one million vaccine doses by July 4. As of Feb. 14, CCHS reported that 213,480 vaccine doses have been administered in the county, and 17.9% of county residents have received their first COVID-19 vaccine dose. A second dose has been given to 5.2% of residents.
“As providers of emergency medical services across the county, our fire agencies are proud to be able to increase vaccine distribution in order to help further protect the communities we serve,” said Deputy Chief Aaron McAlister with the Contra Costa County Fire Protection District.
For more information on the county’s vaccination efforts, visit cchealth.org. For information regarding vaccination eligibility, visit myturn.ca.gov.
