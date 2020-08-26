With a general election approaching and a pandemic creating a new normal, many East County residents are wondering how they can safely and surely cast their votes in November.
The answer is simple — voting will happen much the same as it has in the past, with one exception: every registered voter in the State of California will receive a ballot in the mail this year.
“This is the only time we are going to do that,” said Scott Konopasek, assistant registrar of voters for Contra Costa County. “The ballots will be in the mail no later than Oct. 5.”
Despite receiving a ballot in the mail, voters can still vote in-person on Tuesday, Nov. 3, at one of the 150 polling places available for those who need or want them.
“We really, really want people to be safe and vote the ballot we are mailing them,” he added. “And we want to keep our workers in our locations safe, so hopefully only those who have a real need to appear in person will show up in person.”
Carolyn Graham of Discovery Bay said she and her husband always vote in person and plan to continue that tradition this year.
“Both my husband and I feel it is such a privilege to vote in this wonderful country of ours,” Graham said. “We feel safe and comfortable wearing our masks for the short time it takes to vote.”
Those who go to polling places on election day can expect to wear a mask and find typical safety measures in place such as social distancing, hand sanitizing stations, and extra cleaning of surfaces and equipment.
Voting by mail is the same as absentee voting, a system designed to help voters who, for any reason, cannot physically be at a polling place on a given election day. People who choose to use the ballots they receive in the mail can fill them out and either mail them through the post office, bring them to a polling place on Election Day, or drop them off early at one of 37 ballot drop boxes in the county starting Oct. 5.
“We went from 12 drop boxes in March to 37 for this election,” Konopasek said. “We are in the process of finalizing a list of drop boxes, we will publish it in two weeks. It will also be in the voter information guide that every voter receives.”
He noted the county is “hedging its bets,” and is prepared to handle everyone in-person or by mail, doing whatever is necessary to have a successful election. In 2016’s presidential election, the county saw a 79.5% turnout. This year, Konopasek is expecting over 80%. Just last week, the county’s online system received 12,000 new voter registrations, a spike Konopasek credits to Facebook’s weekend voter registration campaign.
Although registering to vote ahead of time is recommended, you can register and vote at a polling place on election day. The deadline to register online is Monday, Oct. 19. From Oct. 20 until Nov. 3, eligible citizens can use the conditional voter registration process and register to vote at the county election office or a polling place on Nov. 3.
To find your registration status, district, polling place and more, visit http://bit.ly/thepressnet_VOTE. For more information, to register to vote, or change your voting status, visit https://www.sos.ca.gov/elections/.
The Contra Costa County Elections and Registration Office is located at 555 Escobar St., in Martinez. For more information, call the office at 925-335-7800 or the Secretary of State’s toll-free voter hotline at 800-345-8683.
