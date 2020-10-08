Eastern Contra Costa Transit Authority (Tri Delta Transit) announced that it has joined the American Public Transportation Association’s (APTA) “Health and Safety Commitments” Program.
The program is the public transportation industry’s overarching pledge to passengers that public transit systems are taking necessary measures to operate safely as the nation recovers from the COVID-19 pandemic. It was developed after asking public transit users from across the country what measures would make them feel more confident riding public transportation amid concerns about COVID-19. Tri Delta Transit has pledged to implement those measures by creating specific procedures.
“Tri Delta Transit has been increasing safety measures since March, constantly evolving to meet the safety needs of passengers and the community,” stated Maria Arce, Chief Communications Officer.
For more information, visit http://trideltatransit.com.
