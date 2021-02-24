The East Contra Costa County Habitat Conservancy is now accepting funding proposals for our Science and Research Grant Program. Attached please find the Request for Proposals. The Conservancy is looking to fund small science and research grants that will contribute to our understanding of special status species and how to better manage their habitat. There is a total of $30,000 in available funds for this two-year cycle. More background about the Conservancy can be found online at our website: www.cocohcp.org.
Under this Science and Research Grant Program (Grant Program), the Conservancy may fund research that endeavors to illuminate, and where possible to resolve, uncertainties associated with management of natural communities and special status species. Research selected for funding will aid in achieving the biological goals and objectives of the East Contra Costa County HCP/NCCP and inform management actions and/or contribute to the general understanding of target species.
Awarded projects may work with the Conservancy and EBRPD to access over 14,000 acres of conserved lands in east Contra Costa County for research. More details about the program, how to apply, and submittal requirements are provided in the Request for Proposals. Proposals will be accepted until Tuesday, May 4th, 2021 at 5 p.m.
Don't have a facebook account? Click here to add your comment to the story.