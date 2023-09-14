Every seventh week of the quarter, Freedom High School in Oakley takes a different approach to students learning and teachers teaching their subjects. They call it ‘Differentiation Week’.
This special week is something that’s close to Freedom High School principal Steve Amaro. And as someone who’s worked at Freedom for just about the lifespan of the school so far, he couldn’t wait to see it implemented on campus.
“It’s not a matter of doing more work,” Amaro said. “It’s a matter of refining what we do and trying to answer all the questions.”
Different approaches to various subjects taught on campus are involved, such as students in an AP Calculus class grading their own tests and working with each other to see how they each got to the right or wrong answer, or students comparing historical icons to modern-day pop culture icons in a history class.
In an English class, students compared Shakespearean lines from Macbeth to the lyrics in the rock band Kansas’s classic song “Carry On Wayward Son.” And it even reached as far as the physical education classes, where they were learning about rugby, a sport that’s growing nationally, but still pretty foreign to American kids.
“Differentiation is a matter of analyzing content, product and process, and finding ways that students can connect with each of those to find academic success,” Amaro explained. “We have students in some subpopulations that are really struggling to make academic progress. I want all of our educators to see that if we find ways to make differentiation real for our students, if they can find pathways to where they can connect, that will lead them to academic success.”
Towards the end of the week,the students fill out a survey detailing the good and bad parts about the week so the faculty at Freedom can adjust for the next quarter.
While test scores and grade point averages do matter, at least on paper, Amaro says that the best results really come from when the students say that they “learned something today.”
“What defines success is when a student comes to me and says, ‘I learned something today,’” Amaro said.
The change in direction of sorts has had mixed reactions from the students on campus as well.
“It’s not too bad,” said Freedom sophomore Riley Parker about her history class. “It’s kind of affected my grades, and being in leadership too has made my grades go down a bit, but it’s okay. The work is a little bit harder and I’m not really understanding it as well.”
Two other seniors at Freedom, Audrey Dunn and Sabrina Ibarra, like the change of pace and teaching strategy in the classroom. Their English class is connecting lines from Macbeth to Kansas’s song “Carry On Wayward Son.”
“I feel like by having two different pieces to connect with each other, it allows you to make many connections within the piece and understand it,” Ibarra said.
It adds a dimension to what you’re learning so you can really understand it more,” Dunn added.
The teachers at Freedom have also really taken to differentiation week as well.
Sierra Rayburn, an AP Calculus teacher, says that the change in technique has been helpful for her, let alone her students.
“A lot of times we get tests back and then we look at it and go ‘ok, great. I got my score and I move on,’ she said. “But for my kids, they have a huge AP test in May, so it’s their way of reviewing and making sure that they understand where they went wrong so that they don’t do it again in May when they take their big test.”
Rayburn added that she has used this differentiation strategy before through her seven years of teaching, but that this is her first year with supportive differentiation and she’s doing it in all of her classes.
“I’ve found that it’s a huge success for my kids because it forces them to go back to content that, in their head, they could be done with and forget about,” she added. “Then they’re talking to each other and they’re getting ideas from each other, not just from me, the teacher, which is really nice for them to have that communication.”
Amaro’s first year as the principal at Freedom has seen plenty of firsts, including differentiation week. His early tenure as principal has seen him promote a bigger sense of transparency and a more-than-usual sense of presence on campus, and he says that the support he gets from the Freedom community allows for the school to do things like differentiation week.
“Relational leadership is everything, right?” Amaro said. “If you create relationships with parents, students, teachers, they are more likely to try things. I can’t thank them enough because you can’t do it alone, and I really feel that the camaraderie that we have on this campus is all for student success.”
