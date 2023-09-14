A different approach to learning at Freedom High - Sheila Angelo

Photo by Jeff Weisinger

Freedom history teacher Sheila Angelo works with her students during Freedom’s Differentiation Week.

Every seventh week of the quarter, Freedom High School in Oakley takes a different approach to students learning and teachers teaching their subjects. They call it ‘Differentiation Week’.

This special week is something that’s close to Freedom High School principal Steve Amaro. And as someone who’s worked at Freedom for just about the lifespan of the school so far, he couldn’t wait to see it implemented on campus.

“It’s not a matter of doing more work,” Amaro said. “It’s a matter of refining what we do and trying to answer all the questions.”

A different approach to learning at Freedom High - Andrew Cotter

Photo by Jeff Weisinger

Freedom physical education teacher Andrew Cotter introduces his P.E. class to the sport of rugby.

