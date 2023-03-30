Popular Freedom coach named as assistant principal

Press file photo

Freedom High’s Steve Amaro, seen here at the 2018 graduation, will become Freedom Principal.

Steve Amaro Ph.D. will be the new principal at Freedom High School effective July 1.

Following the resignation of Lauren Kelly in February, the Liberty Union High School District Board of Trustees voted 4-0 at their March 8 meeting to name Amaro as the new leader.

Amaro has been a part of the Freedom High School faculty since 1998 as an English teacher, tennis coach, Instructional coach, athletic director, and for the last four years, assistant principal. Recently, Amaro was named the Association of California Administrators Region IV Secondary Co-Administrator of the Year.

