The Byron Delta Lions Club sponsored six students from Heritage High School in the 84th annual Lions Club Student Speakers Contest. The students pictured with their speech coach, Joshua Cauley are (from left to right) David Webb (Freshman), Ayiana Johnson (Junior), Alison Chiu (Freshman), Holly Ahlswede (Junior), Patrick Cruz (Junior), Joshua Cauley (Coach), Zachary Carroll (Junior).
The winner of this contest, Zachary Carroll, will go on to compete at the Zone Contest on March 20 in a newly allowed format brought in to comply with COVID-19 restrictions: a Zoom format contest. The purpose of the contest is to provide an opportunity for competitive public speaking, to stimulate self-expression and independent thinking: to present to the public the problems surrounding the maintenance of this commonwealth as a free nation and to consider the means at our disposal of addressing these problems. The contestants can win various amounts of scholarships along the way to the final contest.
The Byron Delta Lions Club is comprised of women of all ages and is one of the few Lions Clubs that has only female members. For more information, please call Frances Shipilov, President, at 408-621-1763.
