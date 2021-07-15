As high school students long to enrich their intellectual curiosity, Los Medanos College offers an inexpensive opportunity to do exactly that.
Students from Liberty Union High School District schools, and other high schools around the area, are eligible to obtain a college education whilst completing their high school course requirements. The dual enrollment program allows students to take a variety of courses at Los Medanos College for only $1 per unit.
“I got to take precalculus over the summer and was able to take AP Calc when I returned. Taking the class at LMC really let me get ahead with credits,” said a student from Heritage High.
Classes at Los Medanos College also fulfill A-G requirements for UC/CSU schools as well as certain prerequisites needed to take advanced classes, including math and foreign language electives.
Additionally, college courses give students the unique opportunity to study upper level curriculum. Students will learn from renowned professors and engage in rigorous material before earning a high school diploma. They will be far better prepared for future academic endeavors and obtain collaborative and critical thinking skills.
“I had a lot of fun taking a class about film. I had always wanted to learn more about the subject, but my high school didn’t really have much to offer,” said another student from Heritage.
Students might just find their passion studying at Los Medanos College, studying subjects otherwise not available at their high school.
Luckily, the registration process is quick and simple. First, visit the Los Medanos College website and fill out an application form. Then, the parent or guardian must sign the special admit form, as well as a possible fee waiver and age waiver. Finally, the student must contact their high school counselor to approve their desired courses. After filling out the required documents, the student will be ready to begin their college journey after registering via the InSite portal.
For more information, please visit: https://www.losmedanos.edu/registration/concurrent/index.aspx.
