Florida restricts College Board’s AP Psychology curriculum

The College Board’s Advanced Placement (AP) courses are a series of classes that can qualify students for college credit in the case that students pass an end-of-the-year exam. For many, Advanced Placement classes help students save money by completing credits in high school rather than in college and excel academically in a “college class” taught at high school.

In the AP Psychology curriculum, the College Board sets one of the learning targets to ask students to “describe how sex and gender influence socialization and other aspects of development.” However, the standard directly conflicts with a new Florida law that states teaching “instruction on gender identity and sexual orientation is now restricted through 12th grade,” according to a New York Times article on Aug. 4, 2023.

Thus, when Florida passed the law, it essentially banned AP Psychology from being taught in its classrooms, despite Collegeboard's refusal to change its learning standards. However, the College Board stated in response, “Any course that censors required course content cannot be labeled “AP” or “Advanced Placement,” and the “AP Psychology” designation cannot be utilized on student transcripts.”

Not a subscriber? Click here to add your comment to the story!

0
0
0
0
0

Tags

(0) comments

Welcome to the discussion.

Keep it Clean. Please avoid obscene, vulgar, lewd, racist or sexually-oriented language.
PLEASE TURN OFF YOUR CAPS LOCK.
Don't Threaten. Threats of harming another person will not be tolerated.
Be Truthful. Don't knowingly lie about anyone or anything.
Be Nice. No racism, sexism or any sort of -ism that is degrading to another person.
Be Proactive. Use the 'Report' link on each comment to let us know of abusive posts.
Share with Us. We'd love to hear eyewitness accounts, the history behind an article.

Post a comment
Stop watching this discussion.