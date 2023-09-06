Florida restricts College Board’s AP Psychology curriculum

The College Board’s Advanced Placement (AP) courses are a series of classes that can qualify students for college credit in the case that students pass an end-of-the-year exam. For many, Advanced Placement classes help students save money by completing credits in high school rather than in college and excel academically in a “college class” taught at high school.
In the AP Psychology curriculum, the College Board sets one of the learning targets to ask students to “describe how sex and gender influence socialization and other aspects of development.” However, the standard directly conflicts with a new Florida law that states teaching “instruction on gender identity and sexual orientation is now restricted through 12th grade,” according to a New York Times article on Aug. 4, 2023.
Thus, when Florida passed the law, it essentially banned AP Psychology from being taught in its classrooms, despite Collegeboard's refusal to change its learning standards. However, the College Board stated in response, “Any course that censors required course content cannot be labeled “AP” or “Advanced Placement,” and the “AP Psychology” designation cannot be utilized on student transcripts.”
Florida’s sudden new law shortly before the beginning of school has “sent some schools scrambling to find replacements last week while others were left weighing their options with mere days before classes start” out of fear of running into potential legal issues.
As a high school student who has taken AP Psychology, I can verify that although there is content about gender identity and sexual orientation in the course, it is very sparse – just barely a few pages in the textbook – and not on the exam last year.
On the other hand, the curriculum emphasizes many different perspectives that are essential in understanding different scientific approaches to human psychology. Including multiple discussions on gender identity and sexual orientation in the AP Psychology curriculum aims to emphasize ongoing developments within the psychological field.
Tamara Afonso, a high school senior who has also taken AP Psychology, underscores the censorship of the curriculum as “an attack on not only for the LGBTQ community but for anyone that believes in science and perspective.”
Additionally, the regulation of LGBTQ content in AP Psychology is very similar to other initiatives in Florida, such as the so-called “Don’t Say Gay” bill, which aims to remove information on LGBTQ communities and perspectives in schools altogether.
Likewise, Afonso highlights, “censoring data and information about how trans and gay people feel is just stunting the development of children because if they can’t show empathy or understanding for another’s situation, how can they function as an adult?”
Not only has the new Florida law caused significant fear and frantic change among districts statewide due to the potential legal issues with the course, but have significantly restricted the reach of AP Psychology in Florida. Eliminating the LGBTQ community from the curriculum ultimately defeats the core idea that psychology is a multi-perspective field and diminishes the lasting scientific and educational purposes of AP Psychology.
