Brentwood, Liberty, Byron, Oakley and Knightsen school districts have announced a new policy for providing free and reduced-price meals for children served under the National School Lunch Program and School Breakfast Program.
Meal applications will be sent to all households with a letter informing parents or guardians of free and reduced-price meals availability. To apply, complete one application for all children in the household and submit to the school for processing. Additional copies are available at the school or district office, or you may apply online. Check with your school district website, as each school and the district’s central office have a copy of the policy, which may be reviewed on request.
Households may submit an application any time during the school year. Information provided will be used for the purpose of determining eligibility and may be verified by school officials at any time during the school year.
Children are eligible for free or reduced-price meals if their household income is less than or equal to the income eligibility guidelines, which will be used to determine eligibility for meal benefits. These guidelines are effective July 1, 2019 through June 30, 2020.
