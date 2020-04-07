Freedom High School distributes laptops for extended distance learning
Tony Kukulich 2020

Laptop computers await distribution to students at Freedom High School in Oakley, Thursday, April 2. Students had the opportunity to request a computer to facilitate distance learning required by the statewide stay-at-home order in the height of the coronavirus pandemic.

