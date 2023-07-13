Casey Lewis mugshot

LEWIS

Heritage High School in Brentwood will have a new principal when the 2023-24 school year starts on Monday July 31.

The Liberty Union High School District (LUHSD) Board of Trustees voted 4-0 during their June 14 meeting to name Casey Lewis new principal at Heritage, effective July 1, 2023. The announcement of Lewis’ new job comes on the heels of the resignation of former principal Carrie Wells, who received a promotion at the Antioch Unified School District.

“Casey brings a wealth of administrative experience,” said Liberty Union High School District Superintendent Eric Volta. “He has been leading schools for over a decade, and values community building and relationships as keys to improving student achievement. Additionally, Casey is familiar with the expectations of LUHSD, as he served as an assistant principal in our district for five years prior to taking a principalship position.”

Not a subscriber? Click here to add your comment to the story!

0
0
0
0
0

Tags

(0) comments

Welcome to the discussion.

Keep it Clean. Please avoid obscene, vulgar, lewd, racist or sexually-oriented language.
PLEASE TURN OFF YOUR CAPS LOCK.
Don't Threaten. Threats of harming another person will not be tolerated.
Be Truthful. Don't knowingly lie about anyone or anything.
Be Nice. No racism, sexism or any sort of -ism that is degrading to another person.
Be Proactive. Use the 'Report' link on each comment to let us know of abusive posts.
Share with Us. We'd love to hear eyewitness accounts, the history behind an article.

Post a comment
Stop watching this discussion.