Heritage High School in Brentwood will have a new principal when the 2023-24 school year starts on Monday July 31.
The Liberty Union High School District (LUHSD) Board of Trustees voted 4-0 during their June 14 meeting to name Casey Lewis new principal at Heritage, effective July 1, 2023. The announcement of Lewis’ new job comes on the heels of the resignation of former principal Carrie Wells, who received a promotion at the Antioch Unified School District.
“Casey brings a wealth of administrative experience,” said Liberty Union High School District Superintendent Eric Volta. “He has been leading schools for over a decade, and values community building and relationships as keys to improving student achievement. Additionally, Casey is familiar with the expectations of LUHSD, as he served as an assistant principal in our district for five years prior to taking a principalship position.”
Lewis has 16 years of school leadership and administration experience in East County, having recently served as the acting principal at Deer Valley High School in Antioch for the 2022-23 school year. Lewis previously was assistant principal at Freedom High in Brentwood from 2009-14, and later was school principal at Belshaw Elementary in Antioch in 2014 prior to serving as acting principal at Deer Valley last year.
“I was principal at Belshaw Elementary when they started the school year,” Lewis said. “The district office called me and asked if I would step in to be principal at Deer Valley. The staff at Deer Valley are really superb and work really hard. I made a lot of great, long-lasting relationships. I have nothing but respect and love for Deer Valley High School. There are a lot of great people there.”
Lewis highlighted not only what it means to be named principal, but further explained the deeper meaning and the connection that he has with the community, having attended school locally and graduating from Antioch High School and later attending Los Medanos Community College in Pittsburg. Lewis later earned his degree at Weber State University in Ogden, Utah and his masters at the University of Phoenix before becoming licensed principal at Cal State East Bay in Hayward.
“My son attended Heritage,” Lewis said. “ I was not only just an employee of Heritage, but I am a parent of Heritage High School, and I know the expectations to be successful. I know a lot of the people. I know a lot of the families and it feels good to be a part of it.”
Lewis said his goal as principal is to emphasize the importance of inclusion and create a sense of belonging where students can learn, grow, and thrive, while working in a collaborative nature to be able to connect with students and their families.
“I want to build on success,” he said. “I want to create a feeling of family, school spirit, and a feeling of belonging. A feeling that all of our kids are connected to the school and this community. And everything that you do is starting as a young teenager. It’s about building connections with one another. The curriculum is there. The academics are there. I want to make sure that all students are included.”
“This is the community I live in, and I like the community I live in,” he added. “And I’m excited for the opportunity to grow with the students and staff and our community. Putting the needs of the kids is priority, and things will fall into place. If we trust in one another, we can overcome anything.”
