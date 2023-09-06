The Liberty Union High School District is looking for a new board member after Trustee Sandra McCaslin resigned on Aug. 9, effective Oct. 6.
McCaslin’s resignation is a result of her preparing to move out of the area, according to Superintendent Eric Volta.
The Liberty Union High School District Board of Trustees is seeking applications from individuals living in Trustee Area 4 interested in serving on the Board. The person selected will hold office until the next scheduled general election is certified or December 2024.
Application packets are available at the school district at 20 Oak St. in Brentwood or by emailing Executive Secretary Vanessa Domenici at domeniciv@luhsd.net.
The deadline for submitting an application is Friday, Sept. 29, at 4 p.m. Completed application packets should be submitted to the attention of: Vanessa Domenici, Liberty Union High School District, 20 Oak St., Brentwood, CA 94513 or by email to domeniciv@luhsd.net.
A workshop for prospective candidates will be held at the District Office, on Wednesday Sept. 27, at 6 p.m. The Board will conduct candidate interviews and make its appointment in mid-October. The new Board member will be sworn into office at the regularly scheduled Board of Trustees meeting on Wednesday, Oct. 25.
