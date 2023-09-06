LUHSD Logo_EDITORIAL ART

The Liberty Union High School District is looking for a new board member after Trustee Sandra McCaslin resigned on Aug. 9, effective Oct. 6. 

McCaslin’s resignation is a result of her preparing to move out of the area, according to Superintendent Eric Volta.

The trustee area comprises Discovery Bay, Knightsen, Bethel Island, and a portion of the Cypress Road corridor in Oakley. A map of trustee area 4 can be found athttps://ca01001129.schoolwires.net/Domain/2255 .

