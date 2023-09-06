Middle and high school students can now compete for two Veterans of Foreign Wars (VFW) scholarships to help them pay for college.
“Voice of Democracy”, a scholarship program established in 1947 and sponsored nationally by the VFW, provides high school students the opportunity to express themselves in regard to democratic ideas and principles. This year's theme is “What Are The Greatest Attributes Of Our Democracy?". The top scholarship prize this year is $35,000, with the money coming from the VFWs and partner organizations and paid directly to the recipient’s American university, college, or vocational/technical school. Students must write and record an essay of three to five minutes on the selected theme using an audio CD or flash drive, and submit their recording, typed essay, and completed entry form to VFW Post 10789 by Tuesday, Oct. 31, at midnight.
VFW Post 10789 Commander Bill Weber said that they have had supportive responses from Heritage High School and Freedom High School, and are excited for both scholarship programs this year, including “Patriots Pen”, a scholarship program for students in grades 6-8 with a top national prize of $5,000. A written essay competition, Patriot’s Pen, requires a 300- 400-word essay with the theme "How Are You Inspired by America?”
