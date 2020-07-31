The Brentwood, Liberty, Byron, Oakley and Knightsen school districts are providing free and reduced-price meals for children served under the National School Lunch Program and/or School Breakfast Program.
Meal applications will be sent to all households with a letter informing parents or guardians of the availability of free and reduced-price meals. To apply, complete one application for all children in the household and submit to the school for processing. Additional copies are available at the school or district office or you may apply online check with your school district website. Households may submit an application at any time during the school year. Information provided on the application will be used for the purpose of determining eligibility and may be verified at any time during the school year by school officials.
Children are eligible for free or reduced-price meals if their household income is less than or equal to the income eligibility guidelines, which will be used to determine eligibility for meal benefits.
