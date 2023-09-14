Oakley and Los Medanos College kick off monthly small business workshops beginning next week. The first is scheduled for noon on Friday, Sept. 15, via Zoom. Visit https://bit.ly/3ioTNNG to register.
"It's truly exciting to witness the incredible growth in community interest in our workshops," said Harumi Murata, economic development analyst for the City of Oakley. The workshops have grown in popularity since the city first developed the program with Los Medanos College in 2021.
The workshops give participants a deep dive into crucial aspects of starting a business with the guidance of an experienced instructor. Instructor Carol Jensen, who is also a faculty member at the Los Medanos College, presents the 90-minute interactive virtual format that allows attendees to pose real-time questions and receive immediate, answers, bridging the gap between theoretical knowledge and its practical application. The participants are at various stages in their entrepreneurial journey, including Los Medanos College students just embarking on their entrepreneurial aspirations, while others already own established businesses, including brick-and-mortar establishments in the Bay Area. On average, the class is 15-30 people.
