Brentwood residents will be voting on a City Council-sponsored measure in the November election that is designed to protect open space and parks from future development.
After having been discussed at several previous meetings, the Voter-Protected Open Space Overlay ballot measure was unanimously approved by the City Council at its July 26 meeting.
The proposed policy states that lands designated as Voter-Protected Open Space may be used only for open space, parks, agricultural, and recreational uses for everyone. The designated land would also include Brentwood Country Club, Shadow Lakes, and Deer Valley Golf Courses. The proposal includes 175 parcels of land.
“I want to highlight that this land-use measure does not change the underlying General Plan or zoning designations,” said Assistant City Manager Darin Gale. “For example, semi-public facilities would remain semi-public facilities. The overlay would place additional restrictions on any semi-public facility parcels subject to the overlay. These restrictions may only be changed or removed by a vote of the people of Brentwood.”
The designated area would be applied to lands that have been previously labeled as permanent open space under the city’s General Plan, which already allows for limited use, such as grazing and habitat preservation, Gale said.
There are some proposed exceptions to use of the designated open space. If a civic entity needed to use any of the aforementioned land – for roads, public water, waste water, storm drains, water recycling, etc. – they could. Some of these facilities already exist as part of the land covered in the designated area. However, any new facilities would need to be covered under the No Net Loss of Open Space provision. Changes will also be allowed based on state and federal land-use laws.
The No Net Loss of Open Space provision states that the City Council may amend the General Plan to remove land from the Open Space Overlay if the City Council simultaneously adds an equal or greater amount of open space land to the overlay. Any land removed will need to be owned by a governmental entity and used for a public purpose.
During the time allotted for questions and open discussion, Councilmember Jovita Mendoza raised concerns regarding the No Net Loss policy.
“I think that the majority of our Council is all about open space. But if you get a council that’s not, and there’s a land swap, there’s no remedy for residents," Mendoza said. "It’s whatever the council wants.”
“The purpose of this policy is to ensure that public agencies can still provide much-needed public services without reducing the amount of open spaces protected by the overlay,” said Gale. “These kinds of beneficial land swaps can be vital to ensuring that public agencies are able to continue providing public services.”
Mendoza said her biggest concern is the potential loss of neighborhood parks.
“Your neighborhood may have a big, beautiful park, but in 2 or 3 years, the city says 'We need to do x, y, z so now they might not even have a park,” she said. “They might have to drive somewhere else for a park if it’s taken away, correct?”
Gale reiterated that, in that instance, while neighborhood residents would no longer have access to the space as a park, it would still be owned by a government entity and used for a public purpose, not just opened up for general development.
To address the concerns, Councilmember Karen Rarey suggested adding a provision that states any new parcel added, as part of the No Net Loss, needed to be close to the original plot of land.
“We’re not taking a park away from somebody on the east side and putting it on the west side or the north, and you know, moving them clear across town,” Rarey said.
Gale said that including the new language was possible, but deferred to the city’s legal counsel on whether it could be accomplished in enough time to approve the ballot measure at the evening’s meeting.
Looking ahead, Assistant City Attorney Katy Wisinski asked about how built out Brentwood already is, and questioned how feasible a proximity requirement could be, depending on the location.
“I’m not advocating for, or against, the addition of a new condition, but it’s something to think about – whether or not it limits the efficacy of that tool in the future,” said Wisinski.
Following a further suggestion from City Manager Tim Ogden, council decided that the language would be included, with the caveat of being “where possible.” Furthermore, if there is no land available to swap as part of the No Net Loss agreement, the issue would then be presented to residents and put to a citywide vote on whether they wanted to remove the open space from the overlay for it to be developed for a different civic use.
For more information, or to watch the video of the July 26 meeting, visit https://bit.ly/3QjwK52. The section of the meeting on this topic begins at the 103:34 mark.
