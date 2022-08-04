Brentwood, CA: City Council Meeting (July 26, 2022 - 7:00 PM meeting)
Video play button

Brentwood residents will be voting on a City Council-sponsored measure in the November election that is designed to protect open space and parks from future development.

After having been discussed at several previous meetings, the Voter-Protected Open Space Overlay ballot measure was unanimously approved by the City Council at its July 26 meeting.

The proposed policy states that lands designated as Voter-Protected Open Space may be used only for open space, parks, agricultural, and recreational uses for everyone. The designated land would also include Brentwood Country Club, Shadow Lakes, and Deer Valley Golf Courses. The proposal includes 175 parcels of land.

Not a subscriber? Click here to add your comment to the story!

0
0
0
0
0

Tags

(0) comments

Welcome to the discussion.

Keep it Clean. Please avoid obscene, vulgar, lewd, racist or sexually-oriented language.
PLEASE TURN OFF YOUR CAPS LOCK.
Don't Threaten. Threats of harming another person will not be tolerated.
Be Truthful. Don't knowingly lie about anyone or anything.
Be Nice. No racism, sexism or any sort of -ism that is degrading to another person.
Be Proactive. Use the 'Report' link on each comment to let us know of abusive posts.
Share with Us. We'd love to hear eyewitness accounts, the history behind an article.

Post a comment
Stop watching this discussion.

Thank you for Reading!

Please log in, or sign up for a new account and purchase a subscription to read or post comments.

Sign Up
Log In
Purchase a Subscription