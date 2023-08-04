Elderly Oakley resident who's truck crashed into house suspected of possible DUI

An elderly Oakley resident was hospitalized Thursday evening after he crashed his pickup truck into the corner of a house in Oakley.
Oakley police responded to a call at 8:28 p.m. for a vehicle that hit a house on the intersection of O’Hara Ave. and East Home St.
According to Oakley police at the scene, witnesses said that the driver, 73-year-old Oakley resident Robert Lejeune, was driving recklessly and doing donuts in the intersection before hitting several other things before the house. He lost control of the car, which hit two parked cars and a fence before crashing into the house.
